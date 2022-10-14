Binance to rescue sinking crypto miners?

Good news for crypto miners. Binance Pool has initiated a $500 million loan initiative for public and private miners. The crypto winter has had a negative impact on enterprises that operate virtual mining operations. This has resulted in Binance launching a loan facility for bitcoin (BTC) miners.

Do you consider crypto winter to be painful? Try your hand at bitcoin mining. If you purchased bitcoin while its price was greater than $50,000, it can be distressing to watch your amount decrease on the screen. However, these are merely paper losses. Unless you sell, no blood is drawn.

Miners engage in a completely different game. A miner’s cost-benefit analysis depends on three primary variables: the price of bitcoin, the cost of energy, and the hashrate – or “difficulty level” (the mining competition) – of the network. The present recession and inflation have altered these calculations.

Binance Pool launches a project to support crypto miners

Binance has intervened to aid stranded crypto miners. Binance Pool has initiated a $500 million loan initiative for cryptocurrency miners worldwide. Here is a summary of the Miner Lending Project:

Eligible borrowers will be required to agree to Binance’s terms and conditions, which include but are not limited to: a duration of 18 to 24 months; interest rates ranging from 5% to 10%; and the provision of Binance-acceptable physical or digital collateral.

Not just Binance seeks to support the beleaguered crypto mining business. Jihan Wu, the founder of Bitmain, is also establishing a $250 million fund to acquire troubled assets from mining companies.

The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform Maple Finance has also created a 20%-interest loan pool to offer miners working funds. Grayscale, a corporation specializing in managing crypto assets, has also created a vehicle for investors to capitalize on the low pricing of bitcoin mining infrastructures.

In addition, Binance Pool wants to release cloud mining solutions. As the cloud mining hash power will be purchased directly from bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure providers, Binance Pool is seeking cloud mining providers to collaborate with the crypto company. The exchange has finally requested that all interested parties reach out to them and devise a solution.

Bitcoin miners struggle to keep afloat during the crypto winter

The decline in the crypto market and the shift of Ethereum to proof-of-stake (PoS) have had a devastating effect on miners. Compute North filed for bankruptcy with $500 million in outstanding debt owed to at least 200 creditors at the end of September.

JUST IN: #Binance launches $500 million fund to support the crypto mining industry. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 14, 2022

According to a Bloomberg report, Bitcoin miners require urgent assistance. Second-quarter earnings reports revealed the industry’s difficulties, with the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies reporting losses of nearly $1 billion in the United States. Both Core Scientific Inc. and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. reported net losses in excess of $100 million.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is down 70% year-to-date, while Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is down 65% during the same time frame. The number of coins sent to cryptocurrency exchanges by miners has gradually increased. This indicates that miners have been liquidating their currencies on exchanges more frequently.

In the past few months, many publicly traded bitcoin miners have sold more than 100 percent of their entire output together. According to some estimations, miners consume more electricity than the entire country of the Philippines.

It’s great to see Binance and other crypto heavyweights providing financial assistance to crypto miners. This will allow them to continue providing a crucial function to the ecosystem. It is also a vote of faith in cryptocurrency’s future.