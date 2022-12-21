Binance Spreads Holiday Cheer With Themed Gift Card And Secret Santa Events

Paris, France, 20th December, 2022, Chainwire

Binance, the leading cryptocurrency exchange, is spreading holiday cheer with festive events and promotions. Last year, Binance introduced its popular Gift Cards, empowering users to gift cryptocurrency in a unique and non-traditional way. These gift cards have experienced significant demand, with over 1.8 million traded between July 2021 and October 2022.

This year, Binance expanded its Gift Cards selection to include over 238 unique holiday-themed designs. Adding to the festivities, the platform is hosting a series of promotional events, including Mystery Boxes and a Secret Santa promotion with more than $70,000 in rewards.

The Secret Santa promotion will end on December 28th and will give away 36,000 “New User Exclusive (NUE) Gift Cards” to fresh users worth up to $5. The recipients will be selected randomly, with 6,000 new users receiving $5 each, 10,000 users awarded $2 each, and 20,000 users collecting $1 each. Users can claim their winnings on the Binance app or website, and to redeem the gift cards, recipients must access the platform’s official Gift Card website.

The Secret Santa promotion will be joined by a Mystery Box event running from December 19 to December 25. During this event, each Binance Gift Card will include a Mystery Box containing random rewards. Users can purchase a Mystery Box for $1 for a chance to multiply the value of their participation fee. Once the event ends, users will be able to claim their respective rewards from the Mystery Boxes.

The grand prize in the Mystery Box event on Binance is $2,000, with second and third-place winners receiving $1,500 and $500, respectively. However, in the spirit of giving, Binance will allow users to recover their participation cost (entry fee) by opening the Mystery Box within the specified time frame and participating in other seasonal events throughout December.

Binance’s Gift Cards can be sent anywhere in the world in minutes, making them a popular choice for users. In addition to the featured designs and themes, the platform enables users to create their own single and multiple cards through its user-friendly platform. To send a gift card, users can customize it, enter the desired amount, and complete the 2FA process. Once the funds are deducted from their spot wallet on Binance, users can send the gift card via text message, email, or directly to the recipient’s Binance wallet.

