logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

FUDs quashed? Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after 9 hours

FUDs quashed? Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after 9 hours

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Binance has resumed USDC withdrawals after several hours of pause.
  • The exchange saw a massive withdrawal request for USDC on Tuesday, in light of the FUDs targeting Binance.
  • Binance still holds over $59 billion in reserve, even after processing over $6 billion.

The leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance was caught up with speculations recently following the abrupt suspension of USDC withdrawals from the platform. After about nine hours, however, the exchange also managed to weather the storm after it announced again the resumption of USDC withdrawals.

Binance resumes USDC withdrawals 

Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao explained in a recent statement that the reason behind the hours-long pause was the because exchange needed to swap between its affiliate stablecoin, BUSD, and USDC. CZ said the process required using fiat currency at a bank in New York, which wasn’t open at the time of the pause.

The statement from Zhao didn’t resonate well with Crypto Twitter, considering the situation of the industry at the time. Some even dug up previous tweets by the former CEO of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX, which portrayed a similar message as the tweets by CZ. 

However, Binance proved to be different, as it announced late Tuesday that users can withdraw USDC from the platform. 

Binance reportedly processed $6 billion in withdrawals 

The development yesterday stemmed from mass withdrawals on the exchange. Multiple reports reveal that Binance processed more than $6 billion in withdrawals within the past 48 hours, which many now consider a decent vote of solvency for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. This is evident as Zhao tweeted today that withdrawals from Binance are starting to stabilize and deposits are increasing again. 

Even after processing such a volume of outflows, a glance at Binance reserve on the Nansen platform shows the cryptocurrency exchange still holds over $59 billion in cryptocurrencies, mostly in stablecoins, followed by Bitcoin and its native digital currency, BNB. This record tends to show the recent FUDs that Binance could be insolvent are quite baseless.

FUDs quashed? Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after 9 hours 1

CZ says there are tough times ahead

In spite of Binance affirming its strong financial position, Zhao disclosed to his employees that there could be more tough times for the cryptocurrency in the coming months, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg. “While we expect the next several months to be bumpy, we will get past this challenging period — and we’ll be stronger for having been through it,” Binance CEO said. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

FUDs quashed? Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after 9 hours
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
SEC charges 8 Atlas influencers for $100M stock manipulation scam
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, Tron, and Avalanche Daily Price Analyses – 14 December Morning Prediction
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best crypto exchanges for US residents: How to choose the best
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
General services administration awards multiple award schedule (MAS) contract to Simba chain
14 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

SEC charges 8 Atlas influencers for $100M stock manipulation scam
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
General services administration awards multiple award schedule (MAS) contract to Simba chain
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
Revealed: Brazil's central banks CBDC launch plan 2024
14 December, 2022
2 mins read
CFTC drags SBF to court for fraud
13 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 13th
13 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here