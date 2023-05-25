Binance Pay is taking Africa and South Asia by storm

TL;DR Breakdown

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has carved out a niche for itself in Africa and South Asia through its payments service, Binance Pay.

As it expands its sphere of influence, this digital payment system is making significant strides in connecting cryptocurrencies with tangible goods and services, according to Pakning Luk, a regional business development leader at Binance.

Binance Pay: Bridging the gap

A brainchild of the crypto giant, Binance Pay came to life in 2021 and has since grown rapidly, boasting over 30 million users across various regions. Its appeal extends from virtual markets to brick-and-mortar retailers, highlighting its versatility and commitment to bringing cryptocurrency to the forefront of everyday transactions.

A pending collaboration with WooCommerce, an e-commerce plugin utilized by approximately 40% of global websites, is set to exponentially enhance Binance Pay’s reach. This integration will permit crypto-savvy shoppers to use around 70 different tokens for transactions, thereby merging the crypto universe with everyday commerce.

Given WooCommerce’s broad merchant network, this partnership stands to amplify Binance Pay’s presence, establishing it as a powerhouse for crypto-driven transactions for a plethora of businesses and customers.

The African, South Asian, and Eurasian nations within the Commonwealth of Independent States are particularly drawn to the platform, employing it for remittances and online shopping.

In a bid to offer diverse options, Binance Pay has secured an integration with an aggregator, enabling its users to use their crypto for car-hailing services such as Uber, Bolt, and Grab.

This means customers can secure a ride using their Binance Pay accounts without having to navigate away to other apps.

Ahead of the current strife with Russia, Binance Pay had been gaining traction in Ukraine through strategic alliances with Varus, a local supermarket chain, and WOG, a gas station network. These partnerships provided the service with a strong foothold in the region.

Future focus: Partnerships over competition

When queried about Binance Pay’s potential rivalry with payment behemoths like PayPal, Luk refuted the idea of competition, asserting that Binance Pay was more invested in forming partnerships and working collaboratively within the industry.

He even mooted the possibility of Binance Pay serving as a crypto-to-fiat gateway for platforms like PayPal, as it increasingly identifies itself as a payments infrastructure equivalent to Visa or Mastercard.

The willingness to work in tandem with major players is evident in Luk’s comments: “We would welcome global players like PayPal to be our channel partners who can then aggregate different payment methods, including crypto payment methods, to allow merchants and the end users can choices to make payments with.”

As regulatory scrutiny of the cryptocurrency industry intensifies in the aftermath of FTX’s collapse and the downfall of several lending firms, Binance remains steadfast. Luk disclosed that Binance is duly focused on compliance and licensing in diverse jurisdictions to meet the requisite standards.

Binance Pay’s trajectory is a testament to how cryptocurrencies are becoming an integral part of our everyday financial interactions. While the space remains fraught with regulatory challenges, the success of platforms like Binance Pay underlines the promise and potential of the burgeoning crypto economy.

