Loading...

Binance Fined by Canadian Regulator for Non-Compliance Issues

2 mins read
Binance

Contents
1. Details of Regulatory Non-Compliance
2. Broader Legal Challenges
Share link:

TL;DR

  • FINTRAC fined Binance $4.4 million for failing to register as a foreign money services business and not reporting transactions over $10,000.
  • Binance processed 5,902 such transactions in Canada between June 2021 and July 2023, leading to this penalty as it exited the Canadian market.
  • Additional legal challenges for Binance include a $4.3 billion settlement in the U.S. and ongoing criminal charges against executives in Nigeria.

On May 9, the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) revealed that it had imposed a fine of. 6,002,000 CAD or $4.4 million administrative penalty on Binance Holdings Limited. This penalty is a result of a lack of compliance associated with Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (CFT) by Binance. More precisely, the regulator said that Binance did not comply with the regulations of the registration as a foreign money services business (FMSB) and the report of the transactions of the cryptocurrencies that exceed $10,000. 

Details of Regulatory Non-Compliance

Over the period spanning from June 2021 to July 2023, FINTRAC observed that Binance conducted a total of 5,902 transactions with a value of $10,000 each, and all failed to be reported as needed. While this was going on, Binance had been in the process of shutting down its operations in Canada due to regulatory hurdles and disclosed it was leaving the Canadian market in May of 2023. Although Binance was given several chances to fulfill the mandates for registration, the deadlines set by FINTRAC were never met. As a consequence, Binance was in breach of its registration obligations until all of its operations were terminated on Sept 25, 2023. 

Broader Legal Challenges

Beyond the FINTRAC fine, Binance has had substantial legal issues in other jurisdictions, too. In November last year, Binance settled with U. S regulators, paying $4.3 billion in penalties due to compliance failures. Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, also resigned as part of the settlement, and he pleaded guilty to one of the felony charges and received a four-month jail term. In addition, the exchange has legal problems in Nigeria, where two of its executives were detained in March on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. According to reports, one of the executives reportedly absconded to Kenya, with Interpol ready to extradite him to Nigeria for further court proceedings that start on May 17. 

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.

Share link:

Damilola Lawrence

Damilola is a crypto enthusiast, content writer, and journalist. When he is not writing, he spends most of his time reading and keeping tabs on exciting projects in the blockchain space. He also studies the ramifications of Web3 and blockchain development to have a stake in the future economy.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
How Wall Street scored big in the FTX bankruptcy mess
#Exchange News
2 mins read

How Wall Street scored big in the FTX bankruptcy mess

#News
2 mins read

Win $SAND and NFTs in ‘The Voice’ Experience in The Sandbox

Mastercard, .JPMorgan, Visa test tokenized asset settlements
#Industry News
2 mins read

Mastercard, JPMorgan, Visa test tokenized asset settlements

Ripple SEC
#News
2 mins read

SEC Cripples Ripple’s Latest Stablecoin Project – Says It Qualifies As Security Offering

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan