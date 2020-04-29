Regarding the Binance exchange, there’s recently been unrest among users regarding the world’s leading crypto exchange platform coming under a suspicious phishing attempt. This came as a report from the trader’s text message.

Binance Exchange Possible Attack

One of the leading cryptocurrency exchange platforms is reportedly under siege from attackers according to prevailing rumors. The founder of Binance Exchange Yi He according to a Coinness report was notified about the attack in a WeChat group.

A fresh mailer from Binance forwarded Chinese text, with users insinuating a phishing attempt. However, the customer help desk of Binance informed the public that it was a satisfaction survey questionnaire for the professional version trading interface.

Attack rumors on Binance Exchange clarified

According to a clarification report received by Coinnounce via email from a spokesperson from Binance; it was gathered that the “recent mailer” sent in an incorrect language to some users was not a phishing attempt, but rather a human error during the mailing and language selection process. This happened because, binancezh.com, the Chinese domain for Binance earlier experienced DDoS difficult which has been resolved.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao recently confirmed the opening of the Binance mining pool. The mining pool will run at zero rates before the end of the next month, and the cost will be set at 2.5 percent afterward. However, major miners may approach the mining pool to request an extension of the duty-free duration. The mining pool follows all the mining mechanisms; the Evidence of Stake and the Evidence of Job.

Crypto world worried about hash power centralization

With Binance introducing its mining pool, a lot of people in the crypto world are worried about the rise in the centralization of hash power. However, Lisa He, the head of the mining pool, said that the introduction of the mining pool would represent a decentralizing power for the mining industry.

Some users also reported that a large scale of lag appears on the contract page According to the Coinness report. At present, the Eastern trading session is in full bloom, so Western traders are unaware of the suspected assault on the crypto exchange. These claims are yet to be publicly verified by the crypto exchange.