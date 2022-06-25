logo
Ethereum
$ 1,197.56 0.35%
Solana
$ 40.37 1.19%
Dogecoin
$ 0.066395 0.68%
ApeCoin
$ 4.42 0.13%
Bitcoin
$ 21,142.00 0.93%
BNB
$ 234.38 0.53%
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Binance Collaborates With Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo in a new NFT deal

Binance
TL;DR Breakdown
  • Binance Partners With Star Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to launch exclusive NFTs.
  • The partnership intends to use Web3  to link the player and his supporters.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a famous Portuguese footballer has established an exclusive non-fungible token (NFT) collaboration With cryptocurrency exchange Binance.

Binance made the multi-year arrangement public On Thursday. As part of the agreement, Ronaldo and Binance will produce a number of NFT collections for the company’s marketplace. According to reports, the first collection will be made accessible later this year.

In a statement, Binance said the collaboration aims to use Web3 as an entry point to connect the popular footballer and his supporters.

Binance Collaborates With Football Star Cristiano Ronaldo in a new NFT deal 1

Regarding the mentioned collaboration, Ronaldo added that his relationship with the fans is really important to him and there was a need to be part of the idea of giving unique experiences and access through this NFT platform.

Growth of the NFT space

Numerous sportsmen are forming NFT alliances to interact with their fans on a personal level as the sports industry goes through an NFT transformation. Another well-known footballer, Lionel Messi, debuted his own NFT line, “Messiverse,” in collaboration with the Australian-based digital artist BossLogic, last year.

Ronaldo joins an expanding group of players and sports organizations that have jumped on the NFT trend all across the world.

By collaborating with Crypto.com for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, even the 2022 FIFA World Cup has embraced cryptocurrencies. FIFA itself recently partnered with Blockchain Algorand.

The Premier League has also submitted two trademark applications to improve communication with supporters.

In the meantime, in February,  blockchain firm Tezos and Manchester United closed a multi-year contract. A stated $27 million is the annual value of the agreement.

Binance collaboration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance, had a positive view regarding the introduction of an NFT collection with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Zhao, it is undebatable that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players in the world. In addition, he has transcended sports to become a household name across various businesses. Through his sincerity, talent, and charitable activities, he has established one of the most devoted fan following in the world. 

Binance added that they are delighted to offer Cristiano Ronaldo supporters special chances to interact with him and acquire a piece of legendary sports history.

The NFT collection is described as a “chance to acquire a famous piece of sports history.” Despite the details currently available being few, the collection is scheduled to be launched before the end of 2022.

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton Muriuki

Lacton is an experienced journalist specializing in blockchain-based technologies, including NFTs and cryptocurrency. He dabbles in daily crypto news rich with well-researched stats. He adds aesthetic appeal, adding a human face to technology.

Related News

Hot Stories

Crypto News Alert – A New Meme Coin That Will Process 50,000 Transactions Per Second
23 June, 2022
2 mins read
Polkadot price analysis: DOT price will break above the closest resistance level found at $ 9 over the weekend
25 June, 2022
2 mins read
Monero Price Prediction 2022-2031: Is XMR Price Going Higher?
25 June, 2022
2 mins read
Cryptocurrency Investments To Make in a Bearish Market - Shiba Inu (SHIB), Dogecoin (DOGE), and RoboApe (RBA)
24 June, 2022
2 mins read
ISO 20022 compliant crypto-list
23 June, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Margin calls and bot liquidations add chaos to crypto as its market cap hits $964b
25 June, 2022
2 mins read
Bitpanda lays off workers amid the market decline
25 June, 2022
2 mins read
Coinbase to launch Nano BTC features aimed at retail traders on June 27
24 June, 2022
2 mins read
Namibian University will offer master's degree in blockchain technology soon
24 June, 2022
2 mins read
Uphold announces restriction of Venezuelan users
24 June, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us