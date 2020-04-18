The BNBUSD pair showed a triangular upward movement on the price chart for the 17th of April. The cryptocurrency traded between the $15.30 and $16.00 levels for the day.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (17th April)

The cryptocurrency was moving with a bearish momentum as it entered the chart for the 17th of April. The cryptocurrency’s price line fell below the $15.30 level in the first quarter of the day, where it saw a low of $15.2678478 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency turned bullish and rose across the $15.90 level before midday, where it saw a day’s high of $15.9445123 US Dollars. The price line gradually fell between the $15.50 and $15.70 levels where it traded until the end of the day. The cryptocurrency closed at a trading value of $15.7298577 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: technical indicators

The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (20EMA) above the 50-Day Moving Average (50MA), at $15.7849026. The 50MA closed at $15.7669941. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) turned bearish before closing on the 17th of April. The RSI closed at 39.37.

