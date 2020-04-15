BNB turned bullish on the 14th of April and the price line moved across the $16.00 level. Marmelletrend is a TradingView analyst who believed that the cryptocurrency will bounce back from the $15.037 mark and then rise towards $15.537.

1-Day Binance Coin Price Analysis (14th April)

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

The cryptocurrency’s price line showed ruffled price movements on the 14th of April. Binance Coin saw a day’s low of $14.8202161 US Dollars. The coin crossed the $16.00 mark after midday, which followed a gradual decline towards the $15.60 level. The cryptocurrency reached a day’s high of $16.0120311 US Dollars. The cryptocurrency’s price line closed the day at a trading value of $15.5387050 US Dollars.

Binance Coin: bulls next?

Marmelletrend drew the expected price targets for the cryptocurrency as they proposed the idea for the 14th of April.

Binance Coin Price Chart by TradingView

As per the crypto analyst’s idea, the cryptocurrency should have fallen towards the $14.54 mark before rising across the $15.30 level. However, the idea came into play differently and the cryptocurrency headed up across the $15.50 mark after turning bullish.

Featured Image by Alexander Stein.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.