Binance Coin Price Chart In the afternoon, the cryptocurrency turned bearish and moved towards the $17.50 mark. The cryptocurrency traded within the range of $17.51 — $17.775 throughout the day only to fall down.
1-Day Binance Coin price analysis (6th June)
Binance Coin Price Chart by Trading View
At the start of the day, the BNBUSD trading pair stood below the $17.60 level. The cryptocurrency was observed moving towards the $17.80 mark. By noon, Binance Coin approached a day’s high of $17.7906168 US Dollars, after which the cryptocurrency’s price line dropped below the $17.65 level.
According to coinmarketcap.com, Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $2,739,391,238 US Dollars and a total circulating supply of 155,536,713 BNB.
Near 17:00 GMT, BNB price had fallen towards the $17.55 mark, after which it exhibited an uptrend towards the $17.70 level. This uptrend was followed by a quick retracement towards the $17.55 level. At the time of writing, Binance Coin traded at $17.5399466 US Dollars.
Binance Coin: technical indicators
On the 6th of June, the moving averages moved towards the $17.80 level until noon, afterward they depicted a downtrend for the BNBUSD trading pair.
The 20-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) closed at $17.5518988, while the 50-Day Moving Average (MA) approached the day’s closure at $17.5560407.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reached lows of 19.57 and 20.11 at 12:30 GMT and 16:50 GMT. Such values for the technical indicator show that Binance Coin was oversold at the time. At the time of writing, the RSI indicator was observed at 41.59.
Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice but an informative analysis of the price movement. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability towards any investments based on the information provided on this page.