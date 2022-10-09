Binance Coin price analysis: BNB returns to $280 as bulls fight back

TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Coin price analysis suggests sideways movement below the $280.00 mark

The closest support level lies at $273.00

BNB faces resistance at the $282.30 mark

The Binance Coin price analysis shows that the price has risen back to the $280.00 mark, where the price finds short-term bearish resistance making it difficult for the price to move upwards to the $300 mark.

The broader cryptocurrency market observed a mixed market sentiment over the last 24 hours as most major cryptocurrencies record mixed price movements. Major players include XRP and ICP, recording a 2.43 percent incline and a 1.71 percent decline, respectively.

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB returns to $280

Technical indicators for BNB/USDT by Tradingview

The MACD is currently bearish, as expressed in the red color of the histogram. However, the indicator shows low bearish momentum as observed in the low depth of the histogram. Moreover, the lighter shade of the histogram suggests a decreasing selling activity in the short term as the price returns toward the $280 mark.

The EMAs are currently trading below the mean position as net price movement over the last ten days is negative. However, as the two EMAs turn upwards, the bearish activity is expected to decline, with the 12-EMA converging with the 26-EMA. Currently, the EMAs suggest increasing selling pressure as the price moves back toward the $280 mark.

The RSI was trading on the oversold region yesterday as the index dropped below the 30.00 index unit level. Currently, the indicator has moved back upwards towards the mean level but trades at 37.25 unit level at press time, suggesting slight bearish momentum. On the other hand, the low slope of the indicator suggests a struggle between the buyers and sellers for dominance

The Bollinger Bands were diverging recently as the price broke down the $280.00 mark. However, as the price returned to the $280.00 level, the bands started to converge, suggesting increasing price stability at the price level. The indicator’s bottom line currently provides support at the $273.00 mark, while the mean line presents resistance at the $282.30 mark.

Technical analyses for BNB/USDT

Overall, the 4-hour Binance Coin price analysis issues a sell signal, with 13 of the 26 major technical indicators supporting the bears. On the other hand, only three of the indicators support the bulls showing low bullish presence in recent hours. At the same time, ten indicators sit on the fence and support neither side of the market.

The 24-hour Binance Coin price analysis accentuates this sentiment and also issues a sell signal, with 14 indicators suggesting a downward movement against only three indicators suggesting an upward movement. The analysis shows the bearish dominance across the mid-term charts while showing low buying pressure for the asset across the same timeframe. Meanwhile, nine indicators remain neutral and do not issue any signals at press time.

What to expect from Binance Coin price analysis?

4-hour price chart by Tradingview

The Binance Coin price analysis shows that after crashing below the $280.00 mark, the price action found support at the $275.00 mark enabling the bulls to fight back. Currently, the bulls are moving back upwards to the $280.00 mark as the buyers push back. However, the bearish pressure is yet to subside.

Traders should expect BNB to continue move sideways between the $275 and the $280 mark as the bearish pressure exhausts the buying activity in the markets. This suggestion is reinforced by the divergence between the bullish short-term technicals and the bearish mid-term technicals.