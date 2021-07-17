TL;DR Breakdown

BNB continued moving lower overnight.

BNB/USD trades around $300.

Next target at $275.

Binance Coin price analysis indicates bearish momentum for the next 24 hours as bears continued to push the market lower overnight. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to see further lows today and continue its way to $275 next major support.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The overall market trades in the red over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin has lost almost 1 percent, while Ethereum has around 1.3 percent. Binance Coin (BNB) is among the worst performers, with a loss of around 2.6 percent.

Binance Coin price movement in the last 24 hours: Binance Coin breached the $300 mark again

BNB/USD traded in a range of $295.39 – $312.17, indicating a moderate amount of volatility. Trading volume has decreased by 25.1 percent and totals $1.466 billion. Meanwhile, the total market capitalization trades around $46.2 billion, ranking the cryptocurrency in 4th place overall.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart: BNB ready to reach $275?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Binance Coin price still declining as bears target a new lower low around $275 support.

Binance Coin price action has turned increasingly more bearish over the past week. After rallying for half a month from the previous swing low of $225 to the $340, BNB/USD could not push any higher on the 12 of July.

A lower high was set around $335, and the market declined from there. A clear lower low was set around $290, and the previous ascending support trendline was broken in a clear way. This Binance Coin price action development resulted in a rally to retest the $320 mark earlier this week, where a clear lower high was set.

From the $320 lower high, BNB/USD started moving lower again over the last few days, with the $300 psychologically important price mark tested overnight. Overall, this should lead towards further downside over the next days until the next significant support around $275 is reached.

Binance Coin Price Analysis: Conclusion

Binance Coin price analysis indicates bearish momentum later today as bears pushed the market lower over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect BNB/USD to reach the next support target of around $275.

