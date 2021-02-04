TL;DR Breakdown

Binance Coin reaches new all-time high.

Bitcoin Cash drops to tenth on ranking of cryptocurrency with largest market cap.

Popular crypto exchange, Binance, native token, Binance Coin has seen its value surge to a new all-time high which culminated in its market cap overtaking that of Bitcoin Cash. Available data from Tradingview has shown that BNB is now the ninth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

Binance Coin and other altcoins records surge in their value

The coin hit a value of $55 before its value corrected to just below $54. Not only that, the trading platform itself recorded a high volume of trading as it appears that the alt-season might be upon us again.

During this period, we have seen the value of Dogecoin rebounding after a tweet from the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, was taken to mean a buy signal from traders. This resulted in massive purchase of the asset which sent its value higher by 50% again.

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the firm, also reported that “isolated latencies” were being observed on their system. However, Binance is not the only crypto exchange experiencing a surge in its traffic as other exchanges have also reported an increase in theirs too. This can be linked to the bull run of the crypto industry and the considerable attention the industry has enjoyed lately.

Bitcoin Cash losses spot to BNB

The victim of Bitcoin Cash’s new all-time high is Bitcoin Cash that has now been relegated to the tenth position on the table of the ranking of the largest crypto assets by market cap. Bitcoin Cash has become increasingly endangered, as it could lose its status as being one of the top ten assets to eleventh placed Stellar Lumen which is just $700 million behind it.

Binance supports BNB and other crypto assets

In other news, Binance pay, a new product of the crypto exchange now supports BNB and other cryptocurrency like Bitcoin, Ethereum plus Binance USD, Swipe Token and the Euros. The platform launched its beta version earlier this week.