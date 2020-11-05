Binance Cloud integrates new feature into its platform

Binance still committed to DeFi projects

Binance Cloud, a subsidiary of popular crypto exchange firm, Binance, would be integrating a new feature into its platform. It was announced that this platform would integrate support for perpetual funds, DeFi solutions, and a host of other third-party payment gateway solutions.

This new feature would allow the partners of the firm to be able to build different products using their Binance Smart Chain and ETH.

Binance Cloud intention to extend the services to platforms like third-party payment systems means that the services is looking to enable networking on its platform. Not only that, it also shows that there are plans to integrate a third-party payment channel for their users.

A statement released by Binance says that systems that would be built on Binance Cloud would be able to count on the world class technology system that the firm possesses.

Binance also made it known that the platforms built would still be able to provide their users some core crypto services like crypto trading etc. The firm went on to confirm that this integration would allow the users of those platform to access them through a desktop browser and also a mobile app

Binance Cloud was launched in 2019 with the intention of helping new projects go live.

Binance Cloud activities shows growing Binance interest in DeFi industry

Binance Cloud extending its services to DeFi solutions and third party gateway systems has shown that Binance still has a burning interest in the DeFi industry.

The crypto exchange firm has shown a special level of interest in DeFi projects. The firm recently announced that it would be listing Keep3rV1 (KP3R) in its innovation zone.

The innovation zone is a recently built platform of the firm. This platform looks to help users of Binance to trade new token offerings. They would be able to use their account with Binance to carry out such trades directly.

Binance’s Innovation zone would help to protect users from the risks that could be associated with trading such new tokens.