TL;DR Breakdown

Binance takes in Big Brother celebrities to spread knowledge on crypto.

It continues to drive its education efforts in various regions to ensure people acquire financial freedom.

Binance, the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem, has announced that it has teamed with three former Big Brother Naija housemates to drive crypto adoption.

The popular crypto exchange plans to expand its footprint on the African continent. The three former housemates include Hazel Oyeze Onou, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, and Pere Egbi. The team will assist the exchange in promoting financial freedom for Africans through digital assets.

Binance director for Africa Emmanuel Babalola noted that the team chosen will play a big task in the crypto industry. Babalola said that the three would assist Binance in achieving some goals.

He noted that they aim to help the community understand digital assets. He noted that they want everything to be simple. He noted that these chosen celebrities and their tales exemplify the Nigerian spirit of capitalism, hard work, and way of life.

He insisted that having the team was a huge victory for them. He said they shared the similar goal of providing more Africans with the knowledge and resources to attain financial independence. Thus he said the three were a natural fit, and collaborating with them will bore goodness.

Crypto is the future

Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, said that crypto is the future. He noted that he was delighted to spread the Binance message across Africa.

Another housemate, Okonkwo, insisted that is quite simple. He further said that trading crypto doesn’t need anyone to be wealthy or well-educated to trade. He said that Binance trading is straightforward and reliable. He said he had been using the software for some time and had no doubt it was worth it. Additionally, he said he is passionate about getting information to the youth.

Pere Egbi was not left behind either. He noted it is simple to promote a brand you are affiliated with. He would utilize the knowledge and experience acquired from Binance to educate others. The three housemates noted that cryptocurrency trading is very beneficial, and it’s the future.

Binance expands the crypto scope

This is not the first initiative that Binance has been involved with. The platform has had several initiatives to widen crypto adoption in Africa. The exchange has invested in educating the community on Binance.

The reputable company launched the Binance Masterclass programs in Africa. The initiative was intended to teach Africans the fundamentals of digital assets. It also brought knowledge on spotting crypto frauds and avoiding such.

The crypto exchange platform has also been imparting knowledge to blockchain developers. These individuals are taught how to build blockchain solutions and develop a great ecosystem.

At the beginning of the year, the platform hosted a masterclass teaching 1000 blockchain developers in Africa on the market’s fundamentals. The lessons took eight weeks.

Binance wants to ensure people all over the globe understand the workings of the blockchain ecosystem. The company has doubled down on its efforts in providing crypto knowledge to about 170,000 Africans in quarter one of 2021. In quarter two of 2021, they have about 180,000 Africans. Binance wants to ensure that Africa achieves greater financial accessibility, focusing on cryptocurrency.