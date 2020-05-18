The much-awaited Binance ads for crypto traders have been launched by the world’s leading crypto exchange. Binance ads on its P2P platform will be available for all the traders allowing them to undertake advance trading along with personalized advertisements.

Users of the Binance P2P platform can trade in 25 fiat currencies besides a host of other cryptocurrencies. Interestingly, there won’t be any fee for Binance ads. This can bring about a much-needed reform for the buyers and sellers looking to add an extra boost to their trading efforts.

Binance ads to help traders boost their profiles

Binance is a pioneer amongst crypto exchanges. It handles a vast daily volume of crypto trades besides serving large institutional clients. The announcement about free Binance ads on its P2P platform has been received positively by the crypto community. Now, buyers and sellers can take advantage of the free advertisement slots as a part of their trading activity.

Changpeng Zhao, the chief executive officer of Binance, stated how Binance ads will improve the freedom quotient experienced by the traders as they can now make their trades. He continued that free P2P trading will further help traders increase their bottom line.

The P2P exchange sees a high daily volume of crypto trading, making the Binance ads a perfect integration. Lately, the acquisition spree of Binance has ensured that many proper industry names are now part of the exchange and adding good value to the services on offer.

Binance P2P platform offerings increasing every day

Launched last year, the Binance P2P platform has grown this past year considerably. The platform now boasts a strong user base. It has grown from just verified merchants to a diverse range of individual traders who can now access a wide variety of trading solutions. Now, any crypto trader can post Binance ads to attract more audience to his trading strategies.

The addition of the Chinese Yuan to the Binance P2P platform has ensured that the platform takes advantage of the large Chinese trading market. Interestingly, crypto exchanges are banned in China, and the P2P platform is an excellent way to tap into the country’s fiat-crypto trading market. The latest Binance ads will also help the crypto exchange increase its market share.