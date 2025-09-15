Biggest PEPE buyer sends tokens back to exchanges, will the meme still rally?

Ahead of the weekend, on-chain analysis noted one of the biggest purchases of PEPE. After the token rallied, the whale started distributing tokens to other exchanges.

Ahead of the weekend, a whale made one of the biggest consolidation purchases of PEPE through Kraken. The whale withdrew and stored 1.52T PEPE, sparking speculation of another price cycle and even an all-time peak for the meme.

The whale wallet was later identified as Auros Global, following the initial speculations about institutional involvement. The whale injected $16M into the PEPE market, potentially reviving the coin just as the altcoin market was entering its hottest phase.

Based on Bubblemaps data, Auros Global holds 0.78% of the PEPE supply, and is ranked 19th among top wallets. The Auros wallet also sent PEPE to the Swiss Borg hot wallet, despite the exchange suffering an exploit in the past week. Currently, PEPE is not showing any high-velocity trading, and the Auros wallet is not part of a cluster.

PEPE whale buyer starts moving coins

On Monday, the whale buyer started moving coins, some of them deposited back to Kraken. Deposits were made to Binance as well, and some of the coins were sent to intermediary addresses.

Auros Global is an algorithmic trading firm, and the recent PEPE movements may be linked to its market-making activity. The spreading of PEPE to multiple exchanges may be in preparation for more active trading, suggesting a season of increased volatility for the meme.

PEPE was trading at $0.000011, up over 16% in the past week. However, over the past days, the token saw some drawdowns. In 2025, PEPE mostly had short-lived rallies, and is yet to recover to its all-time peak from December 2024.

As Cryptopolitan recently reported, altcoin season is in full swing, with the main index at 82. Demand for altcoins may affect all assets that are seen as undervalued. PEPE is still trading below its local highs, suggesting another rally may be coming.

PEPE long and short positions relatively balanced

PEPE’s open interest rose to $105M, a level not seen since December 2024. Most of the activity is happening on OKX, with 95% of the volumes concentrated on the exchange.

On Hyperliquid, the PEPE market remains relatively small. A total of 20 whales have set up positions trading kPEPE, representing 1,000 tokens. The whale positions are balanced, with exactly 50% of the whales going long or short.

The biggest PEPE short position is for $15.60M, while the most significant long position has a notional value of $16.8M.

Historically, PEPE has performed the best in September, though the bull season at the end of 2024 was unique for crypto exuberance. Despite this, PEPE can still deliver 100% rallies and has short-term seasons within the span of a month. The recent movement of coins by a market maker may be a sign of increased trading activity across multiple markets.

On DEX spot markets, sellers outnumber buyers, as even a small rally is seen as an opportunity to cash out. At the same time, whale purchases have been noticed, accumulating PEPE in the case of an eventual breakout.

