Housemates of the popular reality TV show, Big Brother in Nigeria would have a good crypto story to tell for their time in the house after they were all given $500 worth of BTC as prize money.

Eighteen housemates who participated in the quiz competition were all declared winners of the quiz after answering questions relating to cryptocurrencies and made a presentation regarding the digital asset.

The housemates during the quiz told the audience about the use cases for Bitcoin such as airtime top-up and online payments. Additionally, housemates had to participate in a challenge to create original radio jingles.

Questions like what is a Bitcoin wallet, how is the price of Bitcoin determined? Were answered and they named the top five cryptocurrencies. Housemates also were asked to draw a sketch that depicts a Bitcoin wallet.

The segment of the show was sponsored by Patricia, a crypto exchange firm operational in Nigeria and Ghana. The firm’s partnership with BBN indicates a massive step towards increasing crypto awareness in Nigeria.

Exploring Nigeria crypto market through Big Brother Nigeria

Nigeria remains the largest crypto market in Africa with trade volumes multiple times more than its nearest rival. Data from crypto firms shows that Nigeria accounts for over 50 percent of traded volumes.

Certain people, however, believe that Patricia’s partnership with Big Brother Nigeria (BBN) to woo new users is a golden opportunity utilized. Lawyer and General Secretary with the Stakeholders in the Blockchain Technology Association of Nigeria (SIBAN), Senator Ihenyen, share this sentiment.

Ihenyen’s view on crypto boost in Nigeria

The lawyer points out that Big Brother Nigeria’s reach being one of the most-watched shows in the country is one reason he is optimistic about the potential effect of the Bitcoin quiz. The show garnered 240 million votes in previous seasons with 50 million of it coming in the final week alone.

He explains further that the BBN show greatly appeals to millions of young people in Nigerian hence, no doubt that the cryptocurrency quiz would make those who didn’t know anything about cryptocurrencies to become inquisitive.

He further commended Patricia crypto exchange for taking an unusual approach in its campaign to bring Bitcoin to the masses.