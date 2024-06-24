Loading...

Biden rehires former crypto adviser Carole House

2 mins read
Biden rehires former crypto adviser Carole HouseCarole House, WHite House Adviser (Shutterstock)

Contents
Share link:

In this post:

  • Joe Biden rehired Carole House as a special adviser on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure policy at the White House.
  • His opponent, Donald Trump, has made cryptocurrency a key campaign weapon, positioning himself as pro-crypto and promising to end Biden’s “War on Crypto” if elected.

President Joe Biden rehired Carole House, a key figure who helped create the administration’s cryptocurrency policy two years ago. House, who previously served as a National Security Council director, is now a special adviser on cybersecurity and critical infrastructure policy.

House co-authored President Biden’s 2022 executive order on digital assets, which reportedly aimed to ensure the responsible development of cryptocurrencies.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her return, House expressed her excitement, saying:

“Honoured to have been called to return to service of absolutely critical mission sets that are necessary to shape the future of secure and trustworthy digital economies.”

Before her initial stint at the White House, she held advisory roles at the Commodities and Futures Trading Commission and the National Security Council.

Biden rehires former crypto adviser Carole House
President Joe Biden

More recently, she was an “executive in residence” at Terranet Ventures, a venture firm focused on crypto, and advised The Digital Dollar Project, a non-profit exploring central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Known for her pragmatic approach, House has been a vocal advocate for the potential of blockchain technology while emphasizing the need for robust enforcement to prevent illicit activities.

“Adoption for lots of good economic cases are happening internationally,” she noted during the 2024 Consensus conference, but she also stressed the need for “more enforcement.”

While Biden is bringing back his crypto guru, Trump is over there doing… well, Trump things. Meanwhile, Biden’s team is playing it cool. They’re reversing stances on Ethereum ETFs and supposedly planning to attend crypto industry meetings.

Biden rehires former crypto adviser Carole House
Donald Trump with Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, founders of Gemini. Credits: Tyler Winklevoss

Under Biden, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have aggressively pursued legal actions against major crypto actors like Binance and Coinbase.

This approach has been criticized for creating uncertainty and stifling innovation within the industry. Meanwhile, Trump’s deregulatory stance has historically led to increased market optimism.

For instance, the NFIB Small Business Optimism Index soared following his 2016 election win due to anticipated deregulation. A similar market reaction is expected if he wins the 2024 election, with potential bullish impacts on the crypto market.

Jai Hamid

Subjects tagged in this post: |

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

subscribe

Related News

Show all
Shopify
#AI
2 mins read
31 mins ago

Shopify expands access to its AI-powered Sidekick to attract customers

Meme tokens
#News
3 mins read
1 hour ago

Trending meme tokens hide risks of insider wallet clusters

Celebrities are successfully turning Satoshi’s promise into a meme coin/rug pull nightmare
#OP-ED
5 mins read
2 hours ago

Celebrities are successfully turning Satoshi’s promise into a meme coin/rug-pull nightmare

Tether achieves $3.3B in excess reserves, holds $72.5B worth of U.S. Treasury bills
#News
2 mins read
2 hours ago

Tether ceases USDT issuance on Algorand and EOS

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan