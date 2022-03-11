London, united kingdon, 11th March, 2022, Chainwire

Bfarm.co is a high yield investment Program developed for the community. The contract is designed to reward the community, especially at this time when the crypto space is experiencing some heavy market fluctuation.

Introducing BFARM

BFARM is a new yield farming platform built on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), offering users fixed and steady daily income. The platform allows users looking to maximize their income through staking to leverage their native Binance tokens to enjoy quick staking yields on the BSC network. BSC network. The platform offers staking rewards as a Return On Investment (ROI).

How to Earn Passive Income by Staking Binance Coin (BNB or BUSD):

Minimum BNB Stake: 0.05 BNB Max unlimited

Minimum BUSD stake: 10$ Max unlimited

8 Days Lockup return 140%

Plan designed for shorter-term investors looking to get a quick return. Return rate designed to ensure less of an effect on long-term participants.

16 Days Lockup return 188%

2% Giveaway Bonus instant credit

A strategy designed to yield optimal returns for those who are looking to set investments on a monthly basis. Best for participants that would like to make recurring monthly investments in other platforms.

25 Days Lockup return 245%

3% Giveaway Bonus instant credit

Referral Program

In addition to BFARM’s staking feature, there is also an extensive referral system in place. There are five levels with the following benefits:

Level 1- 5%

Level 2- 3%

Level 3- 2%

Level 4- 0.5%

Level 5- 0.5%

By inviting more BNB users onto the platform, users can have extra further gains. BFARM have successfully passed the Hazecrypto security audit which found no vulnerabilities, backdoors or any scam scripts.

About BFarm:

Website: https://bfarm.co/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/B_Farmb

Discord: https://discord.gg/nrV2BjwBNr

Telegram: https://t.me/BFarm_co

