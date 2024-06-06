BetFury Announces $20 Million Cryptodrop Event

Willemstad, Curacao, June 6th, 2024, Chainwire

The BetFury crypto ecosystem announced a great Cryptodrop. The prize pool of $20,000,000 will be distributed from the end of Q3 to the beginning of Q4. This initiative offers participants the chance to earn cryptocurrencies by completing various tasks. The Cryptodrop pool consists of top-tier crypto and BFG tokens, which have strengthened their position after burning 33% of the total supply and locking 48% of circulation.

About the Cryptodrop

Cryptodrop involves distributing tokens to users who complete specific tasks. Unlike other projects, BetFury’s Cryptodrop features tokens with established market value. Participants can earn more crypto by accumulating points through various activities.

Key Features of BetFury Cryptodrop:

Prize pool of $20,000,000;

Rewards in real crypto and the valuable BFG token;

Transparent drop duration (Q3 – Q4, 2024);

Easy-to-join mechanics via Telegram and a user-friendly interface;

The chance to earn free crypto and interactive Fury Game.

The Cryptodrop event offers a gateway for beginners to enter the crypto industry and allows experienced users to explore new opportunities within the BetFury ecosystem.

Funding and Transparency

BetFury Cryptodrop consists of crypto, which the project has accumulated over a certain period, and 350,000,000 BFG, which is transferred from the Community wallet allocated by the team. Thus, every active Cryptodrop participant has a chance of earning currencies like USDT, ETH, BTC, and BFG.

Since the project has been developing in the industry for over four years, it can afford the Cryptodrop with the $20 million pool. Moreover, BetFury has located this round amount on a public address for total transparency.

About the Growing BFG token

BetFury’s Cryptodrop is also an investment in the future prosperity of its native token. BFG has already demonstrated price growth – by 40+% over the last month, according to CoinMarketCap statistics. It’s explained by upgrading a deflationary strategy, which provides for BFG buybacks, locks, monthly burnings, and permanent support for active holders. In addition to transferring 100% of revenue from iGaming activities and crypto functionality to BFG utilities, the BetFury team locked up one billion BFG for 4.8 years. These moves demonstrate the platform’s strong desire to evolve its product and the native token.

How to Participate in BetFury Cryptodrop?

To take part in the BetFury Cryptodrop, the user must go through a few simple steps:

Launch BetFury Cryptodrop Bot on Telegram. Create a Cryptodrop account via this Bot. Read a short Cryptodrop overview. Launch the BetFury Bot and create/connect a BetFury account. This step is necessary to obtain rewards at the end of the event.

After completing these steps, the user becomes an official participant of the Cryptodrop. The more points a participant accumulate, the higher your chances of winning the grand crypto prize.

BFG Farm

BFG Farm is a unique feature that allows users with the potential to earn free crypto. Users can get up to 96,000 BFG daily depending on the BFG Farm level. These levels can be upgraded by collecting Wager points. To claim crypto, the participant should invite two or more friends and connect to a Twitter account for daily shares.

Play Fury Game – Get USDT, BFG & Game Points

This 2D runner is the best entertainment for the chance to earn real crypto with gameplay that sets it apart from ordinary tap games. Playing as a raccoon, the participant can collect USDT, BFG, game points, and energy recovery badges The duration of each round in Fury Game is determined by energy that can be pumped up, increasing game levels.

Collect Plenty of Points in Quests

Quests are tasks of several types for collecting various points. They are similar to Notcoin Quests but offer more opportunities due to the extensive platform functionality. There are currently four types of Quests:

Gaming Quests: Participants can play Original games and Slots, bet on Sports, and open Lootboxes to get Wager points.

Participants can play Original games and Slots, bet on Sports, and open Lootboxes to get Wager points. Earn Quests: Participants can join Crypto Staking and take Crypto Loans. Collect Earn points for subscribing to Flexible, Fixed-Term, Boosted Fixed-Term Staking and paying interest for borrowing.

Participants can join Crypto Staking and take Crypto Loans. Collect Earn points for subscribing to Flexible, Fixed-Term, Boosted Fixed-Term Staking and paying interest for borrowing. Trading Quests: Participants can trade Futures and swap crypto to receive Trading points.

Participants can trade Futures and swap crypto to receive Trading points. Social Quests: complete different tasks on BetFury social networks to obtain Social points.

Cryptodrop Wheels – Win Up to 1 Million BFG

Collecting points allows participants to spin different Cryptodrop Wheels. The Social Wheel activates after collecting 9,000 Social and Referral points, while the BetFury Wheel activates after collecting 3,000 Wager, Earn, or Trading points. These Wheels offer additional points and real currency rewards up to 100,000 BFG. The Social Wheel is for one-time use, whereas the BetFury Wheel can be spun unlimited times, with the tenth spin being a Super Spin that increases all rewards and offers a main prize of up to 1,000,000 BFG.

Referral Program

The Cryptodrop event includes a Referral Program where participants can earn rewards based on their referrals’ activities:

1,000 Referral points for each invited friend;

3% of crypto earned by user’s referrals in the BFG Farm;

15% for all points received by user’s referrals.

Referrals also receive 1,000 Referral points when joining through a referral link, making the program beneficial for both parties.

Conclusion

BetFury Cryptodrop is a significant crypto event combining unique reward mechanisms and opportunities for both beginners and experienced users. By participating and accumulating points, users have the chance to share in the $20,000,000 prize pool.

About BetFury

BetFury is a well-established ecosystem offering the chance to various crypto-earning features. With over five years in the market, the platform has achieved:

Over 2.3М of the global community worldwide;

$7.6В total wager and $48.9M bonuses paid;

More than $122.5M of staking payouts.

BetFury offers a fast crypto swap with low fees, trading Futures with a unique FuryWaves randomizer tool, and NFT Lootboxes. Participants can access all these features directly on the BetFury website or via its Telegram Bot for faster platform access and a chance to earn rewards

