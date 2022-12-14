logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

Best Twitter threads of the day – December 14th

Best Twitter threads of the day

Ex-FTX employee tells his story of the exchange

How Defi would solve the traditional banking problems

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Japan's new energy MOU a big win for crypto miners
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
FUDs quashed? Binance resumes USDC withdrawals after 9 hours
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
SEC charges 8 Atlas influencers for $100M stock manipulation scam
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 14th
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Japan's new energy MOU a big win for crypto miners
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
SEC charges 8 Atlas influencers for $100M stock manipulation scam
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
General services administration awards multiple award schedule (MAS) contract to Simba chain
14 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here