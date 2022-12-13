logo
Frame svg
  • < 1 mins read

Best Twitter threads of the day – December 13th

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 13th SEC charges on FTX

SEC charges on FTX

CMS leaks the opening testimony of John J Ray III ahead of tomorrow’s FTX-related congressional hearing

7 charts showing the deep and irrational fear in the market today and what it means for investors

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decision.
Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam Wayas

Ibiam is an optimistic crypto journalist. Five years from now, he sees himself establishing a unique crypto media outlet that will breach the gap between the crypto world and the general public. He loves to associate with like-minded individuals and collaborate with them on similar projects. He spends much of his time honing his writing and critical thinking skills.

Related News

Hot Stories

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 13th
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 13th
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: ETH swiftly touches $1,340.0 as the entire market turns green
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Bullish momentum heats up as BTC taps the $17,700 level
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Gaming Platform Azarus to list on Uniswap - onramps multi-million streaming audience to blockchain
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Best Twitter threads of the day - December 13th
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 13th
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Crypto Twitter reacts to SBF's timely’ arrest
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Sam Bankman-Fried is finally arrested by the Bahamas authorities
13 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Web3 is redefining the ‘digital divide’ paradigm, here is how
12 December, 2022
< 1 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here