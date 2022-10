Man glues himself in protest for low crypto prices and unclear regulation

I glued myself to the sidewalk in New York in protest of low crypto prices and unclear regulations pic.twitter.com/sg8WAAacWV — Gabriel Haines (@gabrielhaines) October 20, 2022

Wrong financial advice

Markets opening this morning

SBF speaking to the DeFi & NFTs ecosystems

SBF speaking to the DeFi & NFTs ecosystems pic.twitter.com/aYWRo5D4U0 — state (@statelayer) October 20, 2022

Bitcoin’s hashrate goes to the moon

Turns out, when they said Bitcoin is going to the moon, they meant hashrate, not price. 🌕 pic.twitter.com/oZQDdILs1O — Jan Wüstenfeld (@JanWues) October 19, 2022

A mere wish, you think?

Can this ever be achieved? 🔥 And what would your reaction be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/kOgLUyFP1C — TRON Community 🅣 (@TronixTrx) October 19, 2022

The Fed and the economy

Fed – Economy is stable



Economy – pic.twitter.com/8rYAA2S3D0 — Ash WSB ⬢ (@Ashcryptoreal) October 20, 2022

This is what you sound like when you tell your friends about bitcoin

This is what you sound like when you tell your friends about #bitcoin: pic.twitter.com/5HnB8jBf8g — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) October 20, 2022

Bitcoin is the separation of money and state

#Bitcoin is the separation of money and state. pic.twitter.com/cysyhlNIPH — The Bitcoin Conference (@TheBitcoinConf) October 19, 2022

Elon talking about 5-10bln stock buybacks

Elon talking about 5-10bln stock buybacks, bro please buy back the 1bln of bitcoin pic.twitter.com/j0vvDSFD4z — db (@tier10k) October 19, 2022

When my wife asks me if I lost money trading this year