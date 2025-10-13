Beijing-based China Renaissance to invest $600 million in Binance’s BNB

Beijing-based investment bank China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. is preparing to raise $600 million for a new fund dedicated to investing in Binance’s cryptocurrency, BNB, according to people familiar with the matter. The fund would become the largest institutional commitment toward a single exchange-linked digital asset yet.

China Renaissance, whose founder and former chairman, Bao Fan, was released from government detention in August after disappearing from public view for more than a year. Had disclosed plans to commit $100 million of its own capital toward BNB in an August filing.

China Renaissance BNB treasury to be aided by YZi Labs

The investment push is being coordinated in part with YZi Labs, the family office of Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, according to sources speaking to Bloomberg. Like Fan, Zhao was released from US federal custody last year following his plea deal with the Department of Justice.

The former Binance CEO has continued exerting his “quiet” influence on the BNB ecosystem through YZi’s investment network.

Under the arrangement, YZi Labs and China Renaissance are expected to co-invest $200 million into the digital asset fund. The remaining $400 million would be raised from private backers and institutional participants, the people said, requesting anonymity because the talks are not public.

If completed, the raise would establish a publicly listed “digital-asset treasury company” in the United States to accumulate and manage BNB holdings as a primary treasury asset.

The structure is similar to the business popularized by business intelligence firm Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed business intelligence firm that became a corporate Bitcoin holder under bullish CEO Michael Saylor. Strategy is the largest publicly-traded BTC accumulator with about 640,250 coins as of October 13, according to Coingecko.

The China Renaissance initiative follows announcements by firms accumulating BNB as a long-term digital reserve. In July, CEA Industries Inc. and investment firm 10X Capital disclosed a $500 million fund dedicated to purchasing BNB, with participation from YZi Labs as well.

Data compiled by CoinGecko shows that combined holdings from CEA Industries and Nano Labs have reached about 608,000 BNB, worth roughly $794.3 million based on current market prices.

Corporate holders now control only about 0.44% of BNB’s circulating supply, but the number could keep growing as more companies try to mimic Strategy’s success through altcoins.

In early October, Zhao’s family office hosted a private dinner dubbed the “BNB Visionary Circle: Igniting the Next Trillion” at the Shangri-La Hotel in Singapore.

According to attendees familiar with the event, executives from China Renaissance and other BNB-focused entities were present to discuss expanding corporate holdings by adding BNB into their diversified portfolios. The closed-door gathering was hosted by Ella Zhang, the head of YZi Labs and a longtime Binance executive.

BNB markets react positively to treasury news

The BNB token, originally known as Binance Coin, was launched in 2017 through an initial coin to fund the creation of the Binance exchange. The ICO white paper allocated 80 million tokens, now worth more than $100 billion, to Binance’s founding team, which included Zhao.

BNB was meant to reduce trading fees for Binance users, but has since become the backbone of the Binance Smart Chain, supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, staking services, and smart contract applications.

After the forgettable business week close that saw traders lose over $20 billion through liquidations, BNB is changing hands around $1,291. The token briefly touched an all-time high near $1,371 before correcting after holders commenced profit-taking.

$BNB just swept buyside liquidity and rejected from the upper FVG Now it’s retesting the same zone around $1,290 – key area to watch

If buyers hold, we could see another push toward $1,350–$1,400 Clean price action, liquidity doing its job pic.twitter.com/zpDlUqfYKQ — BlockchainBaller (@bl_ockchain) October 13, 2025

News of China Renaissance’s fundraising effort started a brief rally in BNB prices that pushed the token up about 5.7% in 24 hours. The token is up 120% year-to-date, and 15% over the week, following a post-ATH pullback.

Analysts identify key support levels between $1,230 and $1,300, with resistance near $1,350–$1,400. Technical indicators show an expanding trading volume and an ascending channel structure. If BNB holds above $1,200, the broader uptrend would retest the $1,400 and $1,600 price levels in coming sessions.

