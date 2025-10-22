Bealls Inc. integrates with Flexa for digital currency payment options

On Monday, Bealls Inc. unveiled a new in-store payment integration with Flexa for digital payments. The initiative made Bealls Inc. the first national retailer to accept digital currencies like BTC, ETH, and more from any crypto wallet across more than a dozen blockchains simultaneously.

The privately held corporation, operating more than 660 stores across the U.S., announced that its collaboration with Flexa supports a range of assets, including stablecoins and memecoins. Bealls said guests will be able to pay using popular digital currencies across Bealls, Bealls Florida, and Home Centric banners.

Bealls to accept memecoin and stablecoin payments

Preparing for the future of commerce . . . Bealls Inc. is thrilled to be partnering with Flexa on a first in retail.

The partnership also comes as Bealls celebrates its 110th anniversary. Bealls acknowledged that it has been investing in the latest technological advancements, which include in-store kiosks and online shopping.

Trevor Filter, co-founder of Flexa, argued that it’s no surprise that a firm with 110 years of experience would adopt the most significant payments technology evolution in the world. He added that Bealls is delighted to have Flexa play such an important supporting role in the firm’s future endeavors.

Bealls revealed that the new partnership will use Flexa Payments. This all-in-one solution provides merchants with a fast and flexible way to accept over 99 digital currencies from more than 300 digital currency wallets.

Filter acknowledged that Flexa Payments is designed to integrate directly with existing retail systems, which makes it work seamlessly across mobile, in-app, and in-store contexts. He also said it delivers sub-second transaction speeds and automatic updates as new currencies and wallet apps are introduced.

“Digital currency will reshape how the world transacts, and Bealls is proud to be at the forefront of that transformation. Our partnership with Flexa is about more than payments; it’s about preparing for the future of commerce and continuing to innovate for the next 110 years.” –Matt Beall, Chairman and CEO of Bealls Inc.

Bealls believes that as demand for real-world applications of digital assets continues to grow, its collaboration with Flexa signals how leading retailers are embracing more flexible and inclusive payment options. The firm also noted that as of early 2025, around 28% of U.S. adults (about 65 million people) own digital assets. Bealls believes the number will continue to rise as consumers seek out new ways to pay.

Bealls argued that the initiative expands Flexa’s payment options in brick-and-mortar retail. The firm believes that it reinforces Flexa’s mission to make digital payments globally accepted and as seamless as paying with a card or mobile wallet.

Fed Governor signals Fed’s shift towards payment services innovation

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday during the Fed’s Payments Innovation Conference that distributed ledgers and cryptocurrencies are being increasingly integrated into payment and financial systems. His remarks reflect the central bank’s withdrawal of guidance on crypto and stablecoin activities over the past year, which have previously discouraged banks from participating. The restrictions also removed reputational risk as part of the Fed’s examination program for banks, signaling a win for the crypto sector against debanking.

Waller also championed the idea of a payment account, which he believes could help entities focus on innovations in the payments sector. He revealed that the payment concept would be targeted to provide basic central bank payment services to legally eligible institutions that currently conduct payment services through a third-party bank.

The Fed governor referred to the concept as a “skinny master account,” arguing that it would have some limitations regarding interest and overdraft privileges. Waller stated that the account would provide access to the Fed’s payment systems and provide the most direct access to the U.S. money supply available to financial institutions.

