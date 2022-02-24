Sheridan, United States / Wyoming, 23rd February, 2022, Chainwire

Today Art101 launched their newest NFT Collection BASED VITALIK. Inspired by and based on the ever eccentric creator of Ethereum. A traditional portrait turned generative NFT, BASED VITALIK is a high-effort collection developed entirely in-house by the creators of Non-Fungible Soup.

BASED VITALIK is now available to be minted for just 0.06 Ξ on the official website BasedVitalik.io . There is a final supply of 4962, with asset reveal beginning roughly 72 hours after mint (specific time to be announced in coming days). BASED VITALIK is also available on the secondhand market with marketplaces such as Opensea , Rarible , and Mintable , where Art101 is an officially Verified Creator with Verified Collections.

All NFT mints take place on an in-house developed ERC-721A contract, saving users significant gas fees, particularly on multi-asset transactions. Provenance documentation will be provided post-reveal, with the website and provenance documentation mirrored on decentralized IPFS nodes.

Like prior Art101 NFT Collections, BASED VITALIK will receive top-of-the-line product support and development post-mint, including 3rd party tools, rankings, and verifications. Data analytics is already in place from top data providers such as DappRadar and Dapp.com . Additionally, planning is in place for Rarity Rankings to be provided upon reveal by RankNFT, TraitSniper, RarityCow, and RaritySniffer. Marketplace collection Verifications are anticipated quickly, with Art101 already being a Verified Creator on most.

BASED VITALIK is generated from artwork by Carty Sewill. Done up in his signature style inspired by historical techniques, it is the culmination of 100’s of hours of illustration. Meme-able, unforgettable, and original, if nothing else, BASED VITALIK is different.

Art101 does not use generic NFT techniques and coding. Instead, Art101 created BASED VITALIK like all their collections, using vector format with in-house programming. Each of the 4962 unique BASED VITALIK NFTs are generated from a random assortment of 164 distinctive traits, with hand-curated rarity and 25+ One-of-Ones.

BASED VITALIK owners will receive early access to Art101’s next drop in the generative crypto-icon homage, Fake Satoshi. That said, BASED VITALIK is more than a generative homage to a crypto-icon. It’s full of references to the NFT community at large, with traits inspired by Bored Ape Yacht Club, Cool Cats, and Deadfellaz, as well references to everyone’s favorite cryptocurrencies.

About Art101.io



Art101.io explores iconic 20th-century artists and art movements with generative NFT collections. By investigating artists like Warhol, Mondrian, and the Bauhaus movement, Art101.io hopes to raise the collective ‘brow’ of the NFT-scene. Since August 2021, Art101.io has minted over 16,000 NFTs across 5 generative collections, generating more than $2 million in sales volume. Art101.io’s prominent collections include familiar names like Non-Fungible Soup, MondrianNFT, and Bauhaus Blocks.

Each unique NFT is future-proofed, with provenance and content maintained by decentralized IPFS nodes and stored in multiple formats, including raster and infinitely scalable vector images. Through providing a combination of quality artwork and reliable coding, Art101.io has obtained various account and collection Verifications with some of the most reputable names in the NFT world, helping reassure prospective collectors that Art101.io NFTs are authentic and well supported.

