Base Dawgz Takes Meme Coins Cross-Chain as Presale Raises $40K in First Few Hours

New meme coin project Base Dawgz (DAWGZ) is off to a blistering start.

The project has raised over $40,000 in the first few hours of its presale as retail investors pile in.

And with an ambitious vision to create a multi-chain meme ecosystem, Base Dawgz could be on track for a wild ride.

New Meme Coin DAWGZ Raises $40K in Limited-Time Presale

Base Dawgz looks to capitalize on the hype around Coinbase’s Base blockchain in a big way.

This Layer-2 chain, built to supercharge Ethereum’s capabilities, has been a hotbed for new meme crypto projects lately.

And Base Dawgz is looking to lean into that innovative environment.

The project’s name is a mashup that pays tribute to its primary blockchain and the popular “Doge” meme that investors know and love.

It’s a solid branding strategy that taps into two huge market narratives at once.

Base Dawgz’s early presale numbers seem to suggest the strategy is working.

Over $40,000 in funding has been raised in just the first few hours of the DAWGZ presale going live – with investors able to get involved for just $0.00479 per token.

That level of investment right out of the gate shows some serious interest in the project.

Base Dawgz’s developers have also launched a Telegram channel to update the community on their progress.

Share-to-Earn Airdrop & Staking Rewards Drive Long-Term Value for DAWGZ

Base Dawgz isn’t just another quick cash grab.

The developers have some serious utility lined up to keep the hype alive over the long term.

First, they’re preparing a Share-to-Earn airdrop rewarding the most creative “Dawgz” in the community.

Community members connect their Twitter accounts, produce hilarious memes and content, and earn points, which are redeemable for DAWGZ tokens post-presale.

It’s a groundbreaking way to incentivize community engagement.

Then, once the DAWGZ token officially launches, investors can benefit from staking rewards.

With 20% of the total supply set aside for these staking rewards, Base Dawgz’s team clearly hopes to encourage investors to stay for the long haul.

Base Dawgz’s roadmap is also jam-packed with exciting plans.

As noted in the project’s whitepaper, these plans include DEX/CEX listings, entries on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, and more mysterious “community rewards.”

Ultimately, between the Share-to-Earn concept, staking yields, and ambitious roadmap, Base Dawgz is already positioning itself as one of the most innovative new meme coins to launch this year.

Base Dawgz’s Multi-Chain Setup Offers Unique Advantage in Meme Coin Market

That’s not all – Base Dawgz is debuting at a time when meme coin interest is ramping up once more.

The catalyst is none other than OG meme stock master Keith Gill.

Gill’s recent Reddit post revealing he’s loaded up on GME call options was all it took to send the stock soaring again.

This surge was quickly followed by a meme coin rally, with the GameStop (GME) token exploding in value.

Unsurprisingly, most other meme coins followed suit.

It’s a classic example of how quickly hype and FOMO can flow through the meme coin space.

And with Base Dawgz’s presale going live right in the middle of this frenzy, it’s no surprise the project is attracting so much early attention.

Adding to the appeal is the token’s multi-chain setup.

Although DAWGZ’s primary chain is Base, bridging protocols like Wormhole and Portal Bridge will allow investors to transfer their tokens between Ethereum, Solana, Avalanche, and BNB Chain.

That’s a massive selling point, considering most meme coins are single-chain.

So, while it’s impossible to say if the early hype will translate into long-term success, Base Dawgz seems to have all the ingredients to become a must-watch meme coin.

