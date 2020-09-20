BarterTrade will start the public test phase today at 18:30 UTC

It is a cryptocurrency exchange that promises to revolutionize trading

If everything goes according the plan, its mainnet may launch in the next two weeks

After three years of hard work on the exchange platform, BarterTrade is about to reach a major milestone. Today, at 18:30 UTC it will start the public test phase.

After several beta testings and collecting feedback from the community, the crypto exchange which calls itself “revolutionary” will make an important step toward going live. The development of this platform has started in 2017 and is quickly approaching completion.

This event will bring out the project from behind the closed doors into the eye of the public. After attracting considerable interest from the public, BarterTrade hopes to increase the size of its community.

BarterTrade – what it is?

Self-styled as a revolutionary cryptocurrency exchange, BarterTrade is aiming to be the most user-friendly platform. To achieve this they are employing a gamified way to trade cryptocurrencies along with the more traditional ways.

The primary focus of the development of this platform is security, transparency, and efficiency. BarterTrade promises to employ predictive technology for threat detection and so proactively manage the security.

On the platform will exist a utility token, BART. Owners will be able to pay the exchange’s fees with this token, and it will allow them to vote on the decisions related to the future of the platform.

This token will also grant users with considerable discounts on the fees, from 40 percent and up to a 100. IFor the future, exclusive events are also planned for the token holders.

What is expected of this testing?

BarterTrade aims to have the most secure and efficient order book, and the developers behind it have stated that they have met their goals. This public testing will be aimed at the user experience.

Devs are hoping to collect feedback on the onboarding process, features set and the order types offer. To incite more feedback from users they have announced a future Bounty program, details of which will be shared in the coming days.

Developers also hope to perform a full performance test of their backend and infrastructure in a public environment. The results of this test will be shared with the community.

Once the test phase of BarterTrade is completed, the launch date of mainnet will be announced. At the moment developers hope that the launch will be in the next two weeks.