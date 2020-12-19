Being a decentralized project, Neurogress sees its primary mission of creating a core that will spark interest in neurocontrol, providing best technological backup and conditions for collaboration for those willing to participate in advancing the development of the neurocontrolled smart environment. This was clearly highlighted onstage during the Barcelona Health Hub (BHH) Summit 2019.

Neurogress supported the advocacy of the Barcelona Health Hub, a European digital medicine center. Shoulder to shoulder, the two health innovators are developing digital medicine.

What’s the potential of NeVRoPlex?

Take a look at the Infographic at the NeVRoPlex site to get a full understanding of how stress can affect your body:

A variety of relaxation therapies are useful in coping with tension stress, including deep breathing and biofeedback. But have you heard of this technique being offered by Neurogress? The product is a neurological development so that replication of the same results are possible. For this reason the stress solution NeVRoPlex has set many industries buzzing on how to harness its features for ensuring productivity,

In the Barcelona Health Hub (#BHH) Summit, Neurogress speakers shared the details of the NeURoPlex suit to a very select audience, but soon the same accommodation can be made available to everyone as more become aware of its effectiveness in producing desired results in a very short time.

After seeing the NeVRoPlex suite in the 2019 Barcelona Healthy Hab Summit, NOVARTIS, the global healthcare company based in Switzerland, has asked for a private demonstration.

Is there a solution to stress?

Imagine a life without stress or low level of stress. Neural pain is debilitating, and could eventually lead to more dire consequences like suicide. The adoption of a solution depends on how popular it gets and how many people will go to all lengths to support it.

Conclusions drawn from the assessment by the Ministry of Health of the the Russian Federation gives us much hope that a solution has been found: VR-meditation can be effectively used as monotherapy (10 sessions) in the correction of symptoms of neurotic anxiety in the absence of any concomitant neurotic symptoms. Further, more tests need to be conducted to correct symptoms of neurotic depression, obsessive-phobic disorders and / or manifestations of the autonomic symptom complex, personal anxiety and the level of psychological stress.

Above the din of those who champion the importance of vaccine research for beating the COVID 19 crisis, there is also the pressing need to find a solution to consequent stresses caused by the current pandemic. In some instances, it wasn’t the virus that killed people as much as the response.

It’s clear that widespread unemployment contributes to adverse health effects. Excess deaths were seen all across the US in nearly every state, whether the states had outbreaks or not. That’s a cause for concern, but yes, better to have a preventive approach.