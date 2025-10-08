Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin and gold will sit on central bank reserves by 2030

Deutsche Bank states that central banks will likely add both Bitcoin and gold to their reserves by 2030, as governments respond to a weakening U.S. dollar and growing global tensions.

The financial institution added that Bitcoin had risen to over $125,000 in October 2025 as gold approached $4,000 per ounce. This price spike highlights the important shift towards central bank views as the dollar weakens.

Deutsche Bank says Bitcoin is becoming more like gold

Deutsche Bank analysts Marion Laboure and Camilla Siazon stated that Bitcoin is becoming a more stable and trusted asset, similar to gold, as its price continues to rise and its volatility is currently at the lowest level in history. They said that central banks will one day hold Bitcoin as part of their official reserves, as its behaviour starts to resemble that of gold.

Laboure and Siazon said that “a strategic Bitcoin allocation could emerge as a modern cornerstone of financial security, echoing gold’s role in the 20th century.” They explained that both Bitcoin and gold were similar in terms of scarcity, liquidity, and the ability to hold value when major currencies lose strength. Both are also independent from governments, and their worth is not tied to any one country’s economy.

The researchers noted that these qualities make both Bitcoin and gold highly appealing, especially now that people are losing trust in traditional currencies, such as the U.S. dollar. Deutsche Bank expects both assets to appear on central bank balance sheets by 2030.

Global reserves shift as central banks diversify from the U.S. dollar

Countries have relied heavily on the U.S. dollar as their main reserve currency for decades. Still, many governments in markets such as China, India, Brazil, and Turkey are today rethinking their dependence on the dollar. These markets are concerned that U.S. political decisions, economic sanctions, and changes in interest rates will have a significant impact on their economies.

Many central banks have been quietly acquiring more gold each year to bolster their reserves and safeguard themselves against the declining value of the dollar. In 2025, gold prices have risen by more than 50%, and analysts from Goldman Sachs have recently raised their target price for the asset to $4,900 per ounce. They said its demand is very strong and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Bitcoin is also quietly becoming part of this trend. Many large companies and investors have begun holding Bitcoin in their long-term portfolios and building Bitcoin treasuries over the past few years. Deutsche Bank stated that Bitcoin is gaining credibility as more institutions are beginning to trust it.

Bitcoin also operates on a decentralized network, so central banks in countries seeking to reduce their exposure to U.S. financial policies can purchase the coin to obtain the protection that gold alone cannot provide.

However, many people still argue that Bitcoin is too risky for official reserves because it lacks intrinsic value, has no physical form, and is not backed by a government guarantee. Deutsche Bank’s analysts argue that the criticism is justified, but they also note the significant decline in the coin’s volatility, while its trading volumes and liquidity continue to increase. According to them, these improvements make Bitcoin a more stable and usable asset than it was a few years ago.

The financial institution believes that Bitcoin will become a realistic option for central banks seeking to diversify their reserves if it continues to mature and behave more like a traditional store of value, such as gold.

