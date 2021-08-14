Forward Protocol, the blockchain-based learning solution has reached the liquidity application stage on Bancor. As per reports, the Forward Token (FORWARD) is all set to go live as the whitelisting process has shown no vulnerabilities or any systemic/security concerns.

FORWARD powers multiple functions and features on the platform allowing members to make the most out of the learning ecosystem. As soon as FORWARD goes live, the co-investment plan will be put to vote featuring 5,000 BNT.

As the popularity of blockchain-based solutions rises, more industries are exploring its use cases in their realm. However, every blockchain solution isn’t good enough to transform the industry, and resolve the underlying problems. Moreover, the infrastructure potential is limited by the technical prowess of the blockchain-based solution.

The sharp success of Forward Protocol, especially amongst community members, shows the strong foundation that powers the Forward Token. Ever since its debut, the protocol has registered significant achievements. The most notable partnership has to be with Polygon.

The upcoming whitelisting event on Bancor is sure to become a major milestone for the protocol. Global audiences will undersee changes in the way learning is carried out in a blockchain-based system. The first platform to apply Forward Protocol is the renowned English Forward where a global audience comes together to learn English. The platform has amazing outreach for underprivileged sections of the society for the past 19 years. The decentralized ecosystem provides smart contracts that ensure security, transparency, speed and incentivization.

Understanding FORWARD Tokenomics

There are two tokens in the Forward Protocol ecosystem namely. First is the Forward USD (FUSD) which is a stablecoin pegged to stablecoins. The second one is the Forward Token (FORWARD), which serves as the utility token, and is also used in the rewards mechanism that incentivizes a more organic learning environment in English Forward.

Both fiat and crypto can be used by the community to gain access to the learning ecosystem. The native tokens can be converted into fiat and crypto currencies.

The Future holds great promises for Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol comes from renowned crypto experts including co-founders Mitch Rankin and Karnika E. Yashwant. The entire team represents a wide spectrum of professionals with decades of experience in the technology sector.

Both Forward Protocol and Bancor represent innovative approaches to resolving problems in their respective realms. The platform serves multiple adoption and growth opportunities to achieve blockchainization of other sectors using Forward Protocol.