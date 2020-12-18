TL;DR Breakdown:

BambooDeFi IEO launches on the ChainX crypto exchange starting from December 25.

The token will be listed on Uniswap after the IEO. The development company also planned to debut a crypto card for Bamboo token.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol, BambooDeFi has released information about its upcoming initial exchange offering (IEO) on the ChainX cryptocurrency exchange. The IEO of the protocol’s Bamboo token will be conducted in three different phases, which will last until January 30, 2021, according to the information today. After the initial exchange offering on the ChainX, the protocol team said the token would be listed on the leading decentralized exchange, Uniswap.

BambooDeFi IEO on ChainX

Per the information, interest persons can participate in the IEO by connecting their Metamask, Trust Wallet, WalletConnect with the exchange per se. That said, the first phase of BambooDeFi IEO commences on December 25 till next year, precisely January 5. During this stage, the tokens will be available of ChainX for €0.30. In the second phase, which starts from January 6 till January 16, the Bamboo token will be on sale at €0.40.

The last phase debuts on January 17 till January 30, at the €0.50. Although each proceeding phase comes with an increase in price, the prices are still less than one euro and could be worth a buy, following the services offered on BambooDeFi. Developed by the Spanish Nexxyo Labs, the protocol allows users to trade digital currencies in a decentralized an encrypted manner, among other functions.

Beware of Bamboo token scams

In a recent blog post, the protocol team noted that fake Bamboo tokens had been launched on Uniswap. “Don’t interact with these contracts or with the Bamboo currently launched in Uniswap, they are not real,” the team wrote, saying that the Bamboo token will only be launched on Uniswap after the IEO is completed. When the token finally launches, the development company intends to release a card for it, which will be available for crypto ATMs in collaboration with AuroraCryptoMachines.