NFT marketplaces struggle to balance user experience with protecting users.

REV3AL employs a multi-dimensional approach to detect fraudulent digital assets.

In today’s digital realm, delivering a simple and frictionless user experience is critical for businesses. It is even more crucial for digital assets and NFT marketplaces. The emerging market for digital art collectibles has attracted more users and fraudulent actors.

The apparent solution to tackling the growing issue of online fraud and scams is implementing more rigorous fraud detection measures and anti-counterfeit technology. However, higher security standards can affect users, create negative sentiments, and ultimately reduce customer retention.

As a result, NFT marketplaces struggle to balance seamless user experience and their commitments and responsibilities to protect users.

Earlier this year, OpenSea, one of the largest and most popular NFT marketplaces, introduced a 50-limit security feature for minting NFTs on their platform. This so-called “lazy minting” tool was meant to crack down on counterfeit NFTs and offer a better experience for users.

Instead, according to their Twitter statement, “over 80% of the items created with this tool were plagiarized, fake, or spam.”

NFT creators and marketplaces need a proactive approach to prevent fraudulent activities and improve the overall user experience from what we’ve observed.

The principles of anti-fraud protection

No single security measure resolves all the security issues in the NFT space. The most effective solutions strike the perfect balance between various security components to detect fraudulent activities.

For instance, REV3AL employs a multi-layered and multi-dimensional approach to detect fraudulent digital assets, such as collectibles, NFTs, digital documents, IDs, etc. Their solution is rooted in three core principles of anti-counterfeit protection: overt, covert, and forensic.

Overt features often affect the user directly. These physical interactions with security features are essential to building trust and confidence. As the name implies, covert features are obscure and behind-the-scene features that reassure user security. Forensic features are intensive and sophisticated modes of certification.

NFT marketplaces must maintain a balance that caters to each category as they devise user-friendly anti-counterfeit strategies for digital assets.

Tips to improve fraud detection and user experience

Gamify the experience

There is a thin line between security consciousness and paranoia, and the distinction is usually a few extra steps that impact the overall user experience. A safe bet is to incorporate interactive and engaging elements to gamify the authentication experience for users.

For instance, REV3AL protects ultra-rare digital assets with enhanced mechanisms. However, it focuses on gamification to make the experience unique rather than tedious for users.

Covert self-verification

The standard self-verification process for digital assets and NFTs involves auditing blockchain transactions and engaging multiple parties.

REV3AL tackles this problem with a unique self-verifying process for NFTs that embeds and hides secondary content within the asset. The unique, image-based encryption confirms asset authenticity. It also allows users to upload to the REV3AL platform for quick self-verification queries.

Integrate API solutions

Perhaps the simplest way to prevent fraud is to find the right API partner to integrate their authentication technology into your NFT marketplace seamlessly. Anti-counterfeit solution partners like REV3AL excel at this service to make NFT marketplaces safe and secure.

Conclusion

As the interest in the digital assets and NFT markets grow, its vulnerability to counterfeit, scams and fraudulent activities becomes exaggerated. NFT marketplaces must constantly improve their anti-counterfeit protection methods to maintain the ultimate user experience and security.

Emerging digital asset authentication technologies, like REV3AL, have real potential to address market and consumer needs. By offering a unique verification process to encrypt and authenticate NFTs, users and marketplaces will enjoy better protection to battle digital scams and fraud.