Backpack crypto exchange to launch in multiple U.S. states

The Backpack crypto exchange platform is expected to launch in many U.S. States later this year, pending license agreements. Armani Ferrante stated that the American market has always been a priority, calling the country the biggest digital asset market he knows best.

Backpack was founded in 2022 and focused on offering U.S. users a self-custodial wallet. It later opted to enter markets where regulatory approvals were easier to secure and more quickly obtained than in the U.S., including Dubai, Japan, and Europe. Earlier this week, Cryptopolitan reported that Cyprus registered it to serve the EU region, offering perpetual futures trading under the EU’s MiFID II framework.

Backpack boasts real-time proof of reserve

Armani Ferrante revealed that Backpack’s focus on transparency and trust minimization will define the U.S. launch. He also pointed out that the lessons from FTX, where he and other employees lost funds after the fraud was exposed, inspired the practice. He continued to note that people don’t really care about proof of reserve until it’s too late. Proof of reserve forms are provided daily on the Backpack exchange website, allowing customers to verify their holdings at any time.

Backpack CEO argued that financial institutions must be transparent and verifiable in real time rather than reporting cycles that may go beyond a month or a year. He insisted that opaque systems have proven dangerous and brittle. According to Ferrante, the crypto exchange platform acquired FTX EU to save what was left of the business that once belonged to Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto empire. The firm has committed to refund former customers through a process to be completed by midsummer, after CySEC approved the settlement of 200,000 pounds to close investigations into prior FTX violations.

The company’s expansion to the U.S. comes amid increased debate over the regulatory framework on digital assets in the U.S. Some critics have argued that the Biden administration’s heavy policy enforcement on cryptocurrency drove most digital asset businesses abroad. However, that has changed with Trump’s administration stressing pro-crypto policies to boost crypto adoption in the country. SEC Chair Paul Atkins echoed the concern during a roundtable in France today, saying the Biden administration’s strategy was ineffective and injurious to the United States.

Ferrante says Backpack has more wallet custody in the U.S. market

Despite the regulatory challenges during Biden’s era, self-custodial wallets have remained unregulated until now, which means Backpack never exited the market. The CEO pointed out that the exchange platform has more employees in the U.S. than anywhere else, and most wallets are based in the country.

The crypto exchange platform has over $170 billion in assets and a 24-hour volume of $74,682,108.37. According to CoinMarketCap data, BTC holds the biggest share in token distribution, with 46.03%, followed by ETH at 16.64%. Ferrante believes the U.S. launch may push the company’s growth, citing the size of the market and the potential to capture share quickly. The exchange also supports perpetual contracts across more than 40 trading pairs with up to ten times leverage.

Ferrante described Backpack as an unusual offering with its self-custodial service in the U.S. and as an exchange overseas, but concentration remains high in the U.S. The decision to launch the exchange in the U.S. is personal to Ferrante, as he expects the U.S. to gain the largest share of the market.

The announcement coincided with movements across the crypto market today. Bitcoin has recorded a 1.8% rise, currently trading at $113,533.6, after the Bureau of Statistics reported a 0.1% decline in the producer price index for August. Ethereum, on the other hand, recorded a 0.8% rise today, trading at $4,344.65.

