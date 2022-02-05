TL;DR Breakdown

Baby Doge partners Hoffenheim to offer NFT to fans.

Meme coins developers continue to partner several other sports club.

German professional team, TSG Hoffenheim and Baby Doge Coin has teamed up to introduce non-fungible tokens for the fans of the soccer club.

The meme cryptocurrency project disclosed the promotional partnership with the Bundesliga soccer team as they would help the club release non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for its fans.

The world of crypto and the world of sports are coming together at an unprecedented rate thanks to the explosive growth of NFTs. The collaboration, which begins with immediate effect, includes numerous other promotional materials such as LED advertising around the pitch at all home matches and other wide-reaching marketing tools.

Aside Baby Doge, other meme coin partnership with sports clubs

Memecoin projects have previously signed promotional agreements with soccer teams. Last November, the self-proclaimed Shiba Inu and Dogecoin killer – Floki Inu – teamed up with one of India’s top professional clubs – Kerala Blasters FC. As a result, the memecoin became the club’s official sleeve sponsor.

Shortly after, Floki Inu inked similar partnerships with the Spanish Cadiz and the Italian Napoli. The Italian club even started featuring the memecoin’s logo on its “Diego Maradona” stadium.

Speaking on the deal with Hoffenheim, Mike Watson – Director of Partnerships at Baby Doge – said the deal is beneficial for his project since it places the memecoin in the renowned Bundesliga.

“We endeavor to expand our global reach as a community-centered project, as well as to form strategic partnerships with world-class organizations and establish ourselves as a player in the sports world,” the exec outlined.

Launched in 2021, Baby Doge Coin grabbed the crypto community’s attention after Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk (a proponent of Dogecoin) posted a tweet that contained “baby doge.” Shortly after, the price of Baby Doge surged by nearly 90 percent.