Ava Labs launches Arcad3 to help gaming companies enter the Web3 space

Ava Labs, the crypto firm supporting the Avalanche blockchain, has introduced Avalanche Arcad3, a collaborative program aimed at traditional game developers seeking to explore blockchain game integrations. The initiative has already garnered early partnerships with Japanese metaverse and entertainment companies Gree and Gumi, both of whom are eager to delve into blockchain gaming through the Ethereum-compatible Avalanche chain.

Ava Labs wants to bring Web3 to gaming companies

Avalanche Arcad3 aims to bridge the gap between “Web2” game developers and various entities within the blockchain gaming ecosystem. The program will connect game makers with existing esports organizations, blockchain gaming guilds, and Web3 game studios operating on the Avalanche network. Participants will gain insights into regulatory compliance strategies, and implementation of on-chain features such as NFTs, prize pools, esports marketing, and in-game tokens.

For Web2 partners, Ava Labs will offer guidance on entering the crypto gaming space more broadly and effectively marketing the transition to gamers who may have reservations about Web3 integrations. Ed Chang, Head of Gaming at Ava Labs, expressed the importance of understanding the community and effectively communicating blockchain concepts, citing past missteps by larger Web2 studios entering the Web3 space.

By joining Avalanche Arcad3, studios, and game developers enter a mentorship program and support network where they can explore the potential of blockchain gaming alongside experienced Web3 firms. The program does not impose exclusive commitments but rather fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participants.

The platform has announced two new early participants

Web3 participants already involved in Avalanche Arcad3 include games like Shrapnel, DeFi Kingdoms, and Gunz, as well as the Blitz gaming platform operated by esports organization TSM. Notable organizations such as 2dao3, Republic Crypto, and Avalaunch have also joined the program, contributing to its diverse and vibrant ecosystem.

Gree, a prominent participant in the Japanese metaverse and entertainment industry, expressed enthusiasm for the Arcad3 program. Eiji Araki, Board of Director and SVP, Metaverse at Gree, stated that their involvement with Ava Labs would enable them to stay at the forefront of Web3 gaming and build relationships with studios pioneering the space.

Araki further revealed that Gree’s upcoming Web3 game, currently known as Project Incursion, will blend their extensive knowledge in mobile game development with the essence of Web3, aiming to create a groundbreaking gaming experience. Arcad3’s mentorship program, along with the collaboration opportunity presented by Ava Labs, was deemed valuable by Araki, who highlighted the significance of experienced Web3 partners in the pursuit of building exceptional Web3 gaming experiences.