Australian Federal Police (AFP) cracks seed phrase of $6.4 million crypto wallet

Australian Federal Police (AFP) has cracked a crypto wallet holding $6.4 million, believed to be proceeds of an organized crime syndicate. The operation, codenamed Kraken, is part of a broader crackdown targeting encrypted communication networks believed to be used by criminal enterprises.

The AFP revealed that they deciphered the seed phrase belonging to the criminal’s wallet and seized a total of $6.4 million. The AFP also arrested Jay Je Yoon Jung, a 32-year-old Sydney resident who was accused of developing Ghost. This highly encrypted messaging platform, police alleged, was built solely for criminal organizations.

Human intuition cracks a $6.4M crypto wallet

According to the AFP statement, the Ghost app was being sold for approximately $1,600 to modify smartphones, which included six months of access and technical support. Jung is currently facing multiple charges, including aiding criminal organizations, money laundering, and drug-related offenses.

Krissy Barret, a data scientist within the Criminal Assets Confiscation Taskforce (CACT), spotted a human-like pattern in what appeared to be a machine-generated security code. Barrett said during her National Press Club address last week that they knew if the wallet couldn’t be opened, the alleged offender would leave prison a multi-millionaire, all from the profits of organized crime.

Barrett was presented with an image containing groups of numbers and words with over 50 variations in total. She discovered that the pattern was manually altered, from which she stripped the first digit from each sequence and decoded the remainder into a 24-word recovery phrase that granted them access to the digital wallet.

According to the police analyst, raw computing power has its limits. She emphasized the role of human intuition in modern cyber investigations. The seized funds have already been transferred to a secure police storage facility. The funds will be redirected to a commonwealth account managed by the Home Affairs Ministry to fund future crime prevention initiatives if the court orders forfeiture.

That’s the second successful operation under Operation Kraken, following the August confiscation of $1.4 million in cryptocurrency and several properties tied to Jung and his associates.

The Ghost app had enabled global criminal enterprises by facilitating drug trafficking, contract killings, and money laundering across multiple jurisdictions. The AFP has already infiltrated the app by infecting its code, allowing them to monitor communications and identify bad actors.

AFP’s Operation Kraken recovers $7.8M in crypto

The AFP’s statistics for last month revealed that 700 officers executed 93 warrants, which led to 46 arrests and prevented 50 threats to life. They also seized 30 illegal firearms and 200Kg of illicit drugs.

Blockchain security experts have described the deciphering of the seed phrase by Barrett as unlikely, as the agency cracked the cryptographic code directly.

Deddy Lavid, CEO of blockchain security firm Cyvers, noted that the police only extracted data or private keys from a compromised digital device linked to the wallet. He added that the complexity of cracking an accurate seed phrase is unlikely; they recovered the phrase from storage or metadata. Lavid said that real-time monitoring of wallets could help prevent criminals from hiding funds and enable faster enforcement interventions.

The Australian case follows major cases in the global arena targeting crypto-related crimes. Over the past six months, authorities in Sweden, the U.S., and Germany have closed unlicensed exchanges and seized millions of dollars in illicit digital assets. For instance, the U.S. Department of Justice confiscated three Russia-linked crypto platforms accused of laundering $800 million via the dark web marketplaces.

According to a Cryptopolitan report, the DOJ is also seeking the forfeiture of BTC-e and seizing its proceeds. BTC-e was a Russian-linked exchange believed to process funds from various types of criminal activities.

The Swedish police have also labeled several domestic exchanges as professional money launderers, and the German regulators closed down 47 exchanges over anti-money laundering violations.

