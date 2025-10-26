Australia to convene on changes to copyright law to fight AI threat

The Australian government is working to protect its creators through stronger copyright laws. Starting tomorrow, lawmakers in the country will spend two days reviewing copyright laws to find a middle ground between creators and the AI developers who need access to their work.

According to a statement the Attorney-General’s Department put out on Sunday, the meeting will be run by the Copyright and AI Reference Group, with important voices from both the tech world and creative industries in attendance. The agenda will be to find an efficient solution that protects creators without hindering innovation.

Australia re-examines its copyright rules

The Australian government is hosting a two-day meeting beginning Monday to review its copyright laws, which have failed to keep pace with how quickly artificial intelligence is advancing.

Artists, publishers, and media organizations have voiced their opposition to AI developers using their work without permission or pay. These creators argue that copyright laws in their current state just weren’t designed to deal with AI systems that train themselves on enormous amounts of data, much of which is protected by copyright.

The government has stated that it will look into whether a paid licensing system can be arranged under the Copyright Act. If this is successful, AI companies would have to pay creators or whoever owns the rights when their work gets used to train AI models.

They’re also considering making it cheaper and less complicated to enforce copyright laws. The idea is to make it easier for creators to fight back when someone uses their work without permission.

Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said that there are no plans to relax the existing copyright laws. She stated that what the government is really trying to do is make sure both creators and developers can benefit from technological developments.

AI developers won’t get free data

The Australian government has decided against introducing a text and data mining exception, which would’ve let AI developers use creative works without paying royalties.

Other countries like Japan and Singapore have created limited exceptions that let AI systems use publicly available data for training purposes. But Australian officials believe that giving AI a free pass would hurt local creators and could open the door to their work being exploited on a massive scale.

“AI systems rely on large volumes of data, much of which is created by human effort and creativity,” Rowland explained. She added that the tech and creative industries need to figure out a compromise that works for everyone.

Representatives from the technology industry are warning that if the restrictions are too harsh, it could slow down innovation and leave Australia trailing in the global AI race. Their argument is that AI researchers and developers need at least some access to data if the sector is going to move forward.

