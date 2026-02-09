Australia rises as AI powerhouse with $105B data center surge

Australia has signaled a bold AI ambition, with plans to roll out nearly 6 gigawatts of data-centre capacity worth about A$150 billion ($105 billion), indicating that this year’s installed capacity would be three times as much by 2030, according to a statement from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA).

The region is emerging as a major global hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure, driven by a massive expansion in data centres and record investment commitments that put it among the world’s top destinations for AI-related computing and digital infrastructure.

Following this announcement, recent reports highlighted that Australia has solidified its position as a key player in the AI ecosystem, securing the third-largest position after the United States and China in terms of AI investment.

With this significant milestone in place, analysts projected that the country’s economic growth would rise substantially, offsetting the current weak growth rate and rising inflation.

Australia’s heightened interest in AI sparks hope for the country’s economic growth

The Reserve Bank reported that, among developed nations, Australia has the weakest economic growth, expressing concerns about the risk of inflation if it surpasses the bank’s 2% target. In attempts to address this issue, the central bank increased interest rates this year.

Regarding this move, Luke Yeaman, the head of Commonwealth Bank’s economics and markets research team, stressed that, “If AI can consistently boost productivity and raise GDP growth by up to 1 percentage point each year, it would significantly enhance economic and market results.”

To further emphasize his argument, Yeaman argued that if this were to succeed, AI could boost the country’s growth rate to around 3% in the years to come.

Meanwhile, sources noted that a surge in Australia’s AI investment comes just after Michele Bullock, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, highlighted the importance of boosting productivity growth to stabilize inflation and keep it at lower levels.

Considering its advantages, reports highlighted that the government intends to issue a budget by May this year. Consequently, officials noted the heightened pressure to reduce spending and to enact measures to improve productivity.

The officials’ statement prompted the country’s Productivity Commission to forecast that labor productivity linked to AI would expand by 0.4 percentage points annually, placing Australia at the Bottom of growth predictions.

Firmus intends to initiate the next phase of its Project Southgate

While the government forecasts that labor productivity linked to AI would expand, recent reports highlighted that Firmus, the Australian artificial intelligence company, announced a $10 billion debt funding package from the global private equity firm Blackstone and Coatue Management, an American technology-focused investment management firm.

With this funding, Firmus intends to initiate the next phase of its Project Southgate. The primary goal of this initiative is to establish AI training and inference infrastructure comprising data centers throughout Australia.

Moreover, the company made public its collaboration with CDC Data Centres and Nvidia, an American technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. This partnership aims to achieve a capacity of 1.6 gigawatts within three years.

John Watson, a senior managing director in Blackstone’s Tactical Opportunities Group, stated, “The tools driving the AI revolution are one of our key investment focuses, and we are thrilled to support Firmus’ ongoing growth.”