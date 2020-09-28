The activities in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry has been steadily growing since this year. The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has again surpassed $11 billion, after a recent drop to about $9 billion. This indicates how much activity and attention that is being given to the industry, which is returning investors a high reward for their cryptocurrencies.

DeFi protocols gain more assets

According to the data provided by the industry analytics platform, DeFi Pulse, there are currently $11.13 billion in assets locked in several DeFi protocols. The latest value is only about $840 million away from the all-time high (ATH) at $11.97 billion, which was recorded on September 24, per DeFi Pulse.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) appear to be the most locked cryptocurrencies in DeFi. About 8.272 million ETH has been locked in the decentralized finance industry, which amounts to about $2.9 billion following the current price of the cryptocurrency at Coinmarketcap. In addition, about 130.8K BTC (usually in the form of tokens) has been locked in DeFi, which is worth roughly $1.4 billion.

DeFi largest protocols

Uniswap, Maker, and Aave, are the top three DeFi protocols with the largest assets, according to DeFi Pulse. The leading decentralized exchange (DEX), Uniswap, dominates the market with a percentage of 18.58, and the total value locked on the protocol is around $2.07 billion. The lending platforms, Maker and Aave, notes about $1.95 billion and $1.53 billion respectively, at the same time.

Other leading DeFi protocols are as follows: Curve Finance ($1.26 billion), WBTC ($952.2 million), Compound ($879.0 million), yearn.finance ($774.9 million), and others.The decentralized finance market has been seeing tremendous growth in the recent months, and largely in 2020 compared to the previous years. It reportedly took the industry about two and a half years to arrive at $1 billion TVL. However, the assets locked in the protocols could skyrocket to a $10 billion valuation within a year.