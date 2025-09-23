FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
Chainalysis

Asian crypto markets outpace US and EU with 47% returns

2 mins read
817132
Asian crypto markets outpace US and EU with 47% returns

Contents

1. APAC saw a 69% increase year-over-year in crypto trade
2. Analysts affirm the US influence in the crypto industry
Share link:

In this post:

  • The Asian session takes the lead in crypto market data with 47% over the past year, with the US and EU close behind at about 31% and 29%, respectively.
  • Ryan Lee says that the primary reason for this uptick is regulatory clarity in Hong Kong, boosting institutional and stablecoin adoption.
  • The amount of trade in APAC rose from $1.4 trillion in June 2024 to $2.36 trillion in June 2025, a 69% increase year-over-year. 

In the crypto market data, the total returns in the Asian session are higher than those in the US and EU. The Asian session recorded approximately 47% over the past year, with the US and EU close behind at about 31% and 29%, respectively.

According to Ryan Lee, chief analyst at Bitget, the primary reason for this uptick is regulatory clarity in Hong Kong, boosting institutional and stablecoin adoption. Hong Kong currently offers greater regulatory clarity and a commercially viable framework for crypto compared to the EU and US, which are still navigating fragmented or inconsistent approaches.

Although the US has passed some bills, there is still work to do. For instance, as reported by Cryptopolitan, Coinbase, a US crypto exchange, asked for the US Department of Justice (DOJ) intervention against state-level enforcement of crypto regulations. In a petition, Coinbase said that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart.

Also,  Hong Kong’s “nuanced classification” distinguishes token types, allowing only high-risk activities with stringent oversight, unlike the EU’s uniform licensing under MiCA. A recent Fireblocks report shows 56% of Asia-based firms actively use stablecoins, while another 40% are preparing to adopt. This places Asia far ahead of Europe and North America in this sector.

See also  peaq launches 'world's first' tokenized robo-farm

APAC saw a 69% increase year-over-year in crypto trade

The crypto market is changing around the world, and Asia is at the front of the pack. APAC has become the fastest-growing area for crypto activity this year, beating out both the US and Europe in terms of trading volume, institutional adoption, and individual participation.

A recent study by CryptoQuant found that the Korea Premium Index, which shows how much more Bitcoin trades on Korean exchanges than on world averages, has been positive all year, ranging from 1.5% to 8%. The steady rise in the number shows that Korean buyers are buying and selling a lot.

The Bitcoin Exchange Reserve Ratio, on the other hand, shows a clear flow of capital eastward. It compares US-based exchanges to offshore exchanges. The ratio dropped from 0.10 in late 2024 to -0.24 by September 2025. This shows that more and more institutional and private capital is going to offshore platforms like OKX and Binance.

Results from Chainalysis show a 69% year-over-year growth in APAC commerce, from $1.4 trillion in June 2024 to $2.36 trillion in June 2025. Amongst those nations that have contributed to Asia-Pacific being the fastest-growing crypto market this year are South Korea, Vietnam, Pakistan, and India.

See also  Vitalik Buterin backs low-risk DeFi to add revenues to Ethereum
Crypto growth in different regions. Sources: Chainanalysis

The divergence in returns between the East and the West could also be due to the driver of the underlying capital. According to Jeffrey Ding, chief analyst at HashKey Group, while institutional flows remain dominant in the US and EU, Asian markets are still more retail-driven. This naturally brings higher volatility and a stronger speculative element.

Analysts affirm the US influence in the crypto industry

However, according to analysts, the US still plays a pivotal role in shaping how this cycle progresses.

This is because of positive expectations around liquidity and US policy. Other factors that affect this include global dollar liquidity, Federal Reserve decisions, and regional regulatory environments. That’s what will decide how long this cycle lasts. 

Jeffrey Ding also said that a rise in Asian speculative flows might cause the US and EU to take a step back for a while, but it might not be enough to change the long-term trajectory of institutional investment.

Join Bybit now and claim a $50 bonus in minutes

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan