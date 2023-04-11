logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

Ash Logo for Press Release 1681166434M6CFpn1TTa

Potomac Falls, United States, April 11th, 2023, Chainwire

Ash Environmental DAO has announced the dates of its token sale. The event will run from April 17 to May 7, giving participants the chance to purchase the Ash token and become part of a global ecosystem committed to funding high-impact innovations to address real-world challenges.

The Ash Environmental DAO is a solution platform that seeks to address global challenges such as access to financing for environmentally-friendly innovations, environmental degradation, job losses, diminishing economic development, and poverty. The Ash token is a digital asset within the Ash Environmental DAO ecosystem that is registered in the United States and aims to tackle these pressing issues through active engagement and collaboration with the global community.

Born out of the need to find alternative solutions for funding high-impact initiatives, Ash is a governance token and unit of an exchange that operates as a BEP20 on BNB Smart Chain. Its creators conceived the idea as they struggled to commercialize innovations for coal ash recycling and greenhouse gas emissions capture. They faced numerous hurdles in raising capital and encountered stakeholders who dismissed their passion for environmental improvement and local, regional, national and global economic development initiatives.

The Ash team is driven by the belief that the environmental challenges faced by today’s generation must inspire a collective desire to make a lasting difference. They invite the global community to join them in their journey by offering encouragement, support, and active participation.

Visit www.ashtoken.io to join the Ash team as they strive to restore the health of the global environment while creating jobs or email the team directly at: staff@ashtoken.io

About Ash Token

Ash Token avails to the global community, a platform that has the demonstrated ability to foster environmental accountability, business and project financing and job creation. It is a project that has true utility and purpose and which stands to readily translate the benefits of blockchain to the ordinary person. The Ash Token additionally serves as a common platform around which, the global community can rally to deal with the pressing environmental and economic challenges of our time.

Contact

CEO
Ato Andoh
Ash Environmental DAO/Ash Token
staff@ashtoken.io

Chainwire

Chainwire

Related News

Hot Stories

Binance Coin price analysis: BNB retests $335 as resistance as bulls gain traction
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Cardano price analysis: ADA reports bullish recovery as price retraces back above $0.40
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Why U.S. money market funds are beating Europe's
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
G20 nations join forces to combat crypto-related risks
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
ChainLink price analysis: LINK obtains bullish momentum at $7.3
11 April, 2023
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

Why U.S. money market funds are beating Europe's
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
RFK Jr. and Ron DeSantis team up to take down FedNow
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba enters the AI race with its own version of ChatGPT
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Investors take legal action against Signature Bank's former executives for lying about crypto exposure
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Montenegro partners with Ripple to launch its own digital currency
11 April, 2023
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here