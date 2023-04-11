Ash Environmental DAO Announces Ash Token Sale to Champion Social Good

Potomac Falls, United States, April 11th, 2023, Chainwire

Ash Environmental DAO has announced the dates of its token sale. The event will run from April 17 to May 7, giving participants the chance to purchase the Ash token and become part of a global ecosystem committed to funding high-impact innovations to address real-world challenges.

The Ash Environmental DAO is a solution platform that seeks to address global challenges such as access to financing for environmentally-friendly innovations, environmental degradation, job losses, diminishing economic development, and poverty. The Ash token is a digital asset within the Ash Environmental DAO ecosystem that is registered in the United States and aims to tackle these pressing issues through active engagement and collaboration with the global community.

Born out of the need to find alternative solutions for funding high-impact initiatives, Ash is a governance token and unit of an exchange that operates as a BEP20 on BNB Smart Chain. Its creators conceived the idea as they struggled to commercialize innovations for coal ash recycling and greenhouse gas emissions capture. They faced numerous hurdles in raising capital and encountered stakeholders who dismissed their passion for environmental improvement and local, regional, national and global economic development initiatives.

The Ash team is driven by the belief that the environmental challenges faced by today’s generation must inspire a collective desire to make a lasting difference. They invite the global community to join them in their journey by offering encouragement, support, and active participation.

Visit www.ashtoken.io to join the Ash team as they strive to restore the health of the global environment while creating jobs

Ash Token avails to the global community, a platform that has the demonstrated ability to foster environmental accountability, business and project financing and job creation. It is a project that has true utility and purpose and which stands to readily translate the benefits of blockchain to the ordinary person. The Ash Token additionally serves as a common platform around which, the global community can rally to deal with the pressing environmental and economic challenges of our time.

