Arthur Hayes criticizes traders hoping to make quick profits with Bitcoin.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes has criticized bitcoin traders hoping to make quick profits on Bitcoin, urging them to be patient. According to Hayes, Bitcoin holders need to stop worrying about stocks and gold hitting record highs, noting that asking why Bitcoin isn’t hitting new highs is missing the point.

He talked about this and many other things at an interview published on YouTube by Kyle Chasse on Friday. “If you thought you were buying Bitcoin and the next day you were buying a Lamborghini, you’re probably getting liquidated because it is not the right way to think about things,” he said. He also mentioned that those who purchased Bitcoin in the last six months should stop being eager and take a cue from those who did in the last three to five years ago, because they are already laughing.

Arthur Hayes urges traders to be patient with Bitcoin

Arthur Hayes’ recent comments come after the recent criticisms that Bitcoin has faced from new buyers who are questioning why the digital asset is not trading at $150,000. The same sentiment was echoed by Bitcoin analysts over the past week, with most of them noting that any trader who expects Bitcoin to peak in Q4 2025 does not understand statistics or probability.

“From a statistical and probability standpoint, it is equivalent to flipping a coin and getting tails three times in a row, then betting all your money that the fourth flip MUST BE tails,” Bitcoin analyst PlanC said. He noted that traders cannot rely on the statistics of three previous halving cycles, noting that it does not provide enough statistically significant data. PlanC also added that the halving cycle is no longer relevant to Bitcoin, noting the several debates surrounding its relevance, especially with the rise of Bitcoin treasury firms.

Arthur Hayes also mentioned that people need to adjust their perspective on issues surrounding the price of the asset. According to data from Curvo, Bitcoin has seen an average annual return of 82.4% over the past ten years. Hayes’ comments come as Bitcoin continues to trade below its all-time high, after hitting $124,100 on August 14. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the asset is currently trading around $115,890 at the time of publication.

Hayes says Bitcoin is not lagging behind

Meanwhile, Gold hit a new high this week, topping $3,670, with the S&P 500 also setting a record closing high of 6,587. Hayes dismissed the significance of these feats in relation to Bitcoin and pushed back on a question asked by Chasse on when Bitcoin and the broader crypto market will start attracting more inflows from the global M2 money supply, given that stocks and gold recently hit a new high. “I think the premise of that question is flawed,” Hayes said. “Bitcoin is the best performing asset when you think about currency debasement ever,” he added.

According to Hayes, while the S&P 500 is still up in terms of the dollar, it has yet to recover from 2008 when compared side by side with the price of gold. “Deflate the housing market by gold again and not anywhere close to where it was,” he said. “Big US tech is probably one of the only things that have done well deflated by gold,” Hayes added. He noted that if you deflate things but Bitcoin, you won’t be able to see it on the chart, mentioning that it is because of how well Bitcoin has performed over the years.

In April, Hayes mentioned that Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by the end of the year. Unchained Market Research Director Joe Burnett also made the same prediction in May. Interestingly, many more predictions that were made, even as far back as 2024, have remained unchanged since May 2025. That is because several assumptions in the industry, including pro-crypto regulations and other things, have played out as expected.

