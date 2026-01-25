Coinbase CEO Armstrong: Global bank CEOs name crypto as their number one priority

Coinbase’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, claims that the leader of a top 10 global bank now views crypto as their “number one priority” and an “existential” necessity, as he reported a few themes and personal takeaways from the week-long World Economic Forum on his X account.

Brian Armstrong, the CEO of the leading exchange Coinbase, shared on X that tokenization was an important topic at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He also stated that crypto leaders are devoted to making the CLARITY Act a win for consumers.

Global banks are pivoting towards crypto

After a week of high-level meetings at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong shared a series of updates on the social media platform, X.

During the event, Armstrong met with various world leaders and Fortune 500 CEOs. In one specific meeting, a CEO of a top 10 global bank told Armstrong that cryptocurrency is now their top priority. This executive described the technology as “existential.”

Armstrong highlighted that the Trump administration is actively working to create a “crypto hub” in the U.S. by passing the CLARITY Act.

Investors and tech leaders have frequently questioned whether the U.S. can move fast enough to beat international competition. Armstrong stated that the current administration is committed to getting “market structure done, and done correctly.”

China and several other nations are making rapid progress with their own stablecoin projects and digital currencies. To remain competitive, U.S. officials are meeting with industry leaders in both Washington, D.C., and Davos to finalize drafts of the law.

Armstrong mentioned that most bank CEOs he spoke with are “pro-crypto” and see the new regulations as an opportunity rather than a hurdle.

Recent reports from Washington suggest that the focus on “stablecoin clarity” is a priority for both parties. Lawmakers want to ensure that the U.S. dollar remains the primary currency used in digital trade, and so they hope to bring “money back into people’s pockets” and attract the world’s leading blockchain developers.

Why are global banks and AI developers turning to stablecoins?

Armstrong also observed that AI and crypto were the two most discussed technologies at the forum. He stated that they are “highly complementary” because of how modern software operates.

As AI agents become more common, they will need a way to pay for services, as they cannot go to a bank, an account and pass traditional “Know Your Customer” (KYC) checks like a human. Armstrong explained that these agents will likely use stablecoins as their default payment method. The infrastructure for this already exists, and the usage is growing quickly.

Financial leaders are looking to turn every asset class into digital tokens on a blockchain. Armstrong predicts that this will democratize investments for 4 billion adults called the “unbrokered” who currently lack access to traditional brokerage accounts.

Coinbase and Circle recently announced a partnership with the government of Bermuda to build a fully digital economy that other nations can eventually copy.

Under the influence of new WEF co-chair Larry Fink, the focus of the forum in Davos has shifted away from ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) toward “real, global progress” and technological productivity.

