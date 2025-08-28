ARK Invest tops $300M in BitMine shares with latest $15M buy

Cathie Wood’s investment firm ARK snapped up another $15.6 million in Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) shares, raising its cumulative holding to over $300 million.
BitMine’s shares have largely stayed steady throughout this month, despite Ether surging from about $3,900 on August 8 to almost $4,600, just below its all-time high. According to traders, Ark’s recent purchase shows continued interest in Ethereum-related companies among institutions.
Overall, it’s been a busy week for the firm’s funds. In addition to building out the long position in BitMine, the company raised its AMD position 91% while shrinking its Palantir holding by 36%, part of a risk-mitigation rotation into new exposures.
The American investment management firm has also put money in other crypto-related stocks, buying $21.2 million of Bullish and $16.2 million of Robinhood Markets last week. As of Wednesday, its Robinhood stakes totaled about $543 million across its funds.
Robinhood has become one of the company’s most consistent crypto-adjacent holdings, with last week’s purchase marking the third straight trading day the firm added to its position, following $14 million in buys and $9 million.
Earlier this month, it also purchased additional shares of Block worth $19.2 million after reducing its position. The firm typically does the opposite of a typical revving up and paring back when a stock falls and rises, maintaining its ETFs near target allocations.
Furthermore, the Jack Dorsey-headed company had reported strong earnings for the second quarter, enjoying a gross profit of $2.54 billion— a 14% upswing from last year. Last week, according to its earnings report, the company lifted its full-year forecast for gross profit to $10.17 billion, from an earlier view of $9.96 billion.
Block, previously Square, is a financial technology company with several crypto-centric business lines. Its quarterly filings show the firm holds Bitcoin reserves for investment and to enable Bitcoin transactions for its users, with a total stock of 8,692 BTC held as of the end of June.
Shares of BitMine fell almost 8% during Wednesday’s session, ending at $46.03, and dropped an additional 2.22% after hours to $45.01, per Google Finance.
Despite the recent pullback, BitMine is still soaring, up 490% year-to-date. In the quarter ending May, revenue rose 67.5% to $2.05 million, and net profit margin climbed 43% compared to the same period last year. Moreover, BitMine boosted its Ethereum holdings over the past week by $2.2 billion, including 190,000 ETH worth $873 million, bringing total assets to $8.8 billion.
With more BMNR in its portfolio, ARK indirectly increases its ETH exposure. It uses companies whose operations or reserves are linked to cryptocurrency, combining growth-focused investing with crypto-related opportunities.
In the past few months, managers have expanded their ETH positions through both direct token holdings and investments in crypto-native businesses. ARK’s strategy is notably gradual: the BMNR purchases in July and August illustrate a stepwise buildup, documented in daily and periodic filings.
KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast