Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and the Solana Foundation join $300M raise for Solmate treasury

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest and the Solana Foundation, have launched a new digital asset treasury (DAT) called Solmate. The new DAT is aiming to accumulate SOL tokens and stake them.

According to a release published on Thursday, Brera Holdings will rebrand to Solmate. The company will serve as a SOL-based digital asset treasury (DAT) and a crypto infrastructure entity.

Pulsar Group, which is a UAE-based company, sponsored a $300 million PIPE that rebrands Brera Holdings into Solmate and brings in backing from Ark Invest and the Solana Foundation. The private investment in public equity (PIPE) oversubscribed, which shows that investor demand for Solmate exceeded the $300 million target.

Solmate will accumulate and stake Solana tokens

Solmate will accumulate and stake Solana’s native token. The company will also build out a new crypto infrastructure in the UAE. The project expects to finalize a definitive agreement with the Solana Foundation. This is followed by a letter of intent (LOI) that would give Solmate a discount on SOL purchases.

The release stated that, “Solmate expects to enter into a definitive agreement, following an already-executed letter of intent with the Solana Foundation, which would lower the entry price for SOL accumulation.”

Marco Santori, who previously served as the chief legal officer at Kraken, will now take on the role of Solmate’s chief executive officer. He is joined on the board by famous economist Dr. Arthur Laffer and RockawayX CEO Viktor Fischer.

The Solana Foundation will have the right to appoint two additional directors. Ark Invest, which has previously backed other digital asset treasuries (DATs), is named as one of the institutional participants in the PIPE.

The CEO of Solmate said, “Solmate is not just another treasury. It will execute on a durably differentiated strategy in a crowded field of look-alike DATs by building real crypto infrastructure in the UAE … Solmate is well-positioned as Solana adoption accelerates across institutional markets, DeFi, NFTs and AI.”

According to the release, Solmate will not abandon Brera Holdings’ existing multi-club sports ownership business. The new DAT intends to push Solana into the UAE’s digital transformation strategy.

Solmate’s first infrastructure project will be bare metal servers in Abu Dhabi, designed to outperform typical DAT validator setups. These servers would allow regional investors to benefit directly from Solana’s native yield-generating features.

Solmate plans a dual listing on Nasdaq and the UAE exchanges, while advisors for the transaction include Cantor Fitzgerald and DLA Piper. Shares of Brera Holdings PLC rose more than 500% on the news, and the stock closed trading at $24.75, based on data from Stocktwits. The stock is up by 336% year-to-date (YTD) and 365% in the past 12 months.

