Ark Invest sells more Coinbase shares worth $25.3M

In a recent trade filing, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest has continued its selling spree of Coinbase Global Inc. shares, disposing of an additional 166,183 shares, valued at approximately $25.3 million, on Wednesday. This move follows a series of recent sell-offs by the investment firm, which have already seen them offload over $200 million of Coinbase shares.

The latest trade filing revealed that the ARK Innovation ETF divested 145,048 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF sold 21,135 shares on Wednesday. Given the significant reduction in their holdings, these actions have raised questions about Ark Invest’s long-term outlook on Coinbase.

Coinbase stock performance

Coinbase’s stock faced a decline on Wednesday, closing down 2.96% at $152.24. Despite this setback, the crypto exchange has demonstrated remarkable growth, surging over 300% in the past year. Such fluctuations in stock price are not uncommon in the volatile cryptocurrency market.

Coinbase has garnered attention for its stock performance and its role as a crypto asset custodian for traditional financial institutions. Among the notable names in this space is BlackRock, a global investment management firm.

Coinbase as a custodian for traditional financial institutions

BlackRock and several other companies have submitted applications for spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), with Coinbase serving as a key player in the infrastructure necessary for these financial products.

The evolving landscape of cryptocurrency investments and the strategies adopted by prominent investment firms like Ark Invest will continue to be closely monitored by market participants.