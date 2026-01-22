Ark Invest predicts $11 trillion tokenized assets market by 2030.

Ark Invest predicts tokenized assets will expand to $11 trillion by 2030, according to its “Big Ideas 2026” report.

The firm stated that widespread tokenization adoption will likely come after clear regulations and strong institutional infrastructure are fully established.

Ark Invest sees tokenized assets jump +50,000%

The current real-world tokenized asset market is $22.25 billion based on data collected from RWA[dot]xyz. At the moment, there are 641,852 holders of real-world assets.

Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest predicts tokenized assets will grow quickly and exceed $11 trillion by 2030. This means the RWAs market must grow by more than 50,000% in less than 5 years.

“Thanks to the regulatory clarity associated with the GENIUS Act, stablecoin activity surged to record highs,” said the report.

It added that several companies and institutions plan to create in-house stablecoins. Moreover, BlackRock is preparing a tokenization platform using proprietary technology.

A tokenized asset is a digital form of a financial instrument that is traded on a blockchain. Tokenization transforms asset trading. It lowers costs, speeds up settlements and increases liquidity.

Fractional ownership becomes possible with tokenization. And traders gain global access to financial products around the clock.

Ark observed that tokenized assets are mainly composed of sovereign debt, especially U.S. Treasuries. The firm predicts that bank deposits and global public equities will make up a bigger portion of tokenized value in the next five years as institutions expand past pilot programs.

“While Sovereign Debt dominates tokenization today, Bank Deposits and Global Public Equities are likely to move a greater share of value onchain relative to their current share during the next 5 years,” wrote Ark Invest researchers.

Ark projects tokenized assets will total $11 trillion by 2030. This would equal around 1.38% of all global financial assets. Most global value stays off-chain, which makes traditional assets the biggest driver for on-chain growth.

Leading firms project tokenization at trillions

Several leading firms and consultancies have projected that tokenization could reach a multi-trillion-dollar scale.

TD Cowen projects on-chain assets may reach $100 trillion by 2030.

Standard Chartered predicts tokenized real-world assets may hit $30.1 trillion by 2034. The bank added that trade finance assets may rank among the top three tokenized assets worldwide, making up 16% of the total.

The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Ripple report predicts tokenized assets may reach nearly $19 trillion by 2033. Roland Berger predicts that tokenized real-world asset markets will grow to $10.9 trillion by 2030.

Citi predicts tokenized digital securities could reach $4 trillion, while central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) may total $5 trillion in major economies.

In 2025, the market value of tokenized real-world assets rose by 208% to reach $18.9 billion. This year, financial institutions continue to expand their exposure to the tokenized assets market.

The New York Stock Exchange announced plans to create a blockchain platform for 24/7 trading of tokenized stocks and ETFs, according to a recent report by Cryptopolitan.

The platform will enable a new NYSE venue for trading tokenized shares. These shares will be interchangeable with traditional securities and include tokens issued as digital securities.

Custody bank State Street announced last week that it is launching a digital-asset platform for money-market funds, ETFs, and cash products like tokenized deposits and stablecoins.

The platform revealed features for wallet management, custody, and cash functions that work on both private and public permissioned blockchain networks.

Last week, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) introduced a Digital Settlement House (DiSH). It’s a new open-access digital settlement platform, allowing instant, automated settlement between independent payment networks, on-chain and off-chain.

The LSEG DiSH service will use commercial bank deposits on the DiSH ledger (DiSH Cash). This will allow 24/7 instant transfer of bank money across currencies and regions, supporting PVP and DVP for real cash settlement in FX and digital asset trades.

