TL;DR Breakdown

• Argo will participate in the UNFCCC plan to avoid greenhouse gas emissions from crypto mining farms.

• The Bitcoin mining company tries to motivate other agencies to avoid GHG emissions.

Leading Blockchain technology company Argo announces that it is the first climate positive crypto company in the market. This is due to the company’s distribution of clean energy in its mining farms, reducing its emissions of Greenhouse gases.

The company has created the “Positive Environment” project that controls greenhouse gas emissions and converts them into carbon. After the announcement, the company has trended because it promotes efficient crypto mining, while avoiding technological waste in mining farms.

Argo distinguishes between toxic and efficient crypto mining

According to statements from the Argo CEO, Peter Wall, the company is pleased to be listed on the stock market providing mining services. Wall thinks efficient mining is a priority for the company because it would be environmentally friendly.

The company’s CEO wanted to publicly announce the climate project to motivate other companies in the mining field. Wall’s goals may be completed, and other crypto mining agencies join his positive environment project.

Since its inception, the Argo Company has been committed to sustainable development in cryptocurrencies and token mining. The company struggles to prevent GHG emissions that have given most Bitcoin mining farms a bad reputation.

Argo’s “Positive Environment” project promises to create an agreement on the crypto environment and reusable energy. But the crypto plan also aims to include preferential clean energy purchases on a grid or on-site.

The company is also committed to having verified GHG reductions; this certification will be granted by the Gold Standard and the American Carbon Registry. Over time the crypto mining company can improve its operations and expand the project to other companies.

The United Nations Convention on climate change addresses crypto mining

To make the reception towards Argo Blockchain a higher priority, the company announces that it will participate in the plan with the UNFCCC in crypto mining. As a convention affiliate, the company has to measure, contribute, report, and reduce its carbon emissions not to affect the environment. The convention’s “Climate Neutral Now” plan attempts to maintain a climate-neutral world by 2050.

Argo’s goal has always been to build a renewing crypto mining infrastructure so that the Bitcoin decryption process is not affected. The company said that from 2021 it would give its annual report so people can see the development of its climate project. Without a doubt, the company can change Bitcoin mining and thus make the virtual market increase its purchasing power.